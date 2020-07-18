Becoming well-versed in the glossary of acne-fighting ingredients, we admit, is no walk in the park (the acids alone can be dizzying). But when those pesky blemishes pop up, you don't want to slather on any ol' ingredient and hope for the best—you need to make an informed choice based on your skin type.

There's no shortage of treatments to choose from, but let's start with two of the most popular: benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. They're often conflated, so it's important to know just when and how to use both of these powerful ingredients (hint: It depends on the type of acne you have).