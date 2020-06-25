There are various ways you can treat milia. For an at-home option, Barr suggests reaching for topical products that include gentle exfoliants like salicylic and glycolic acids or chemical peels. But do only use gentle options, anything too aggressive can lead to skin trauma which will only make matters worse.

“It’s not recommended to remove milia at home,” Villanueva suggests. “They aren’t easy to remove and can easily cause damage to your skin.” And no, don’t try to pop them. As always, that’s a big no-no. Not only will you not have success (remember this isn’t a whitehead), but you can cause further damage and irritation.

In fact, Barr and Villanueva agree the best and safest option is to visit your dermatologist for an extraction. The procedure itself is pretty simple and practically pain-free. But do know that the deeper the cyst is, the larger the incision. Barr also suggests allowing your milia to resolve on their own. “The truth is that you don’t need to treat unless they are a cause for concern,” she suggests. “They typically resolve on their own over time.” Bottom line: The choice is up to you. But whatever you do, don’t try to pop or remove them at-home.