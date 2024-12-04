Advertisement
Luvme Hair Review: Are These Glueless Wigs Worth The $$$?
There's no shame in my game: I'm a seasoned wig wearer. I've been wearing hair units and extensions for around a decade, and I consider choosing a wig to be a fun, exciting, and even transformative experience.
While I’ve tried a variety of wigs over the last decade (and even made my own), I was excited to give Luvme Hair a go. Instead of using synthetic materials—which can contain heavy metals, pesticides, and nitrates—the brand creates products using real human hair.
Last month, I got the chance to test out Luvme’s PartingMax Glueless Wig. After styling the unit for a few weeks, I’m ready to give my final verdict on whether Luvme delivers on its promise of affordable, high-quality wigs.
About the tester
What is Luvme Hair?
Luvme Hair is a woman-founded, 100% human hair extensions company. Wigs are the brand’s bread and butter, but it also sells clip-ins, sew-in bundles, hair tools, hair accessories, and washing and styling products.
Currently, the brand offers hundreds of wigs with options to shop by hair color, texture, style, length, part, and density.
Also available on Amazon, Luvme’s products have more than 72,000 reviews from shoppers, with an average rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars.
How the Luvme wig arrived
As mentioned, I find wearing wigs to be fun. Trying different cuts, colors, hair textures, and partings can be a great way to refresh or completely revamp your look.
When Luvme offered to send a sample for review, I opted for the PartingMax Glueless Wig with loose body waves, HD lace, and a natural, pre-plucked hairline. It has more than 1,200 reviews (and I was excited to determine whether it was really "ready to go" right out of the box).
Along with the wig, my package included a storage bag, maintenance tips, return instructions, and a thank you note. It also had a beauty sponge, light brown wig cap, a plastic hair sectioning clip, and a satin bonnet.
The wig came pre-styled with uniform curls. After giving it an initial brush through, there was shedding—a small but noteworthy amount.
I was happy to see that the hair was true to the 24-inch length I requested. However, there were some flyaways and short strands at the top of the unit. Ultimately, the quality felt on par (if not better) than the $100 price point.
How I styled the Luvme wig
As someone who typically wears a right or middle part, the Luvme wig was outside of my comfort zone with a left side part.
I experimented, splitting the hair down the middle and later on the right side. The process required flattening the new parts with heat, which was effortless.
Ultimately, the wig looked best on me with the right side part. I was pleasantly surprised that it switched easily from either side with the help of styling tools.
Although the brand advertises the wig as "ready to go" straight from the box, I decided to adjust the HD lace in the front. For reference, HD lace is often considered the highest quality among lace types and tends to be more expensive.
I cut off a tiny amount and put a few pats of foundation into the hairline to help it blend. My customization of the lace was extremely minimal—and it was really easy to work with (scoring this unit extra points in my book). In fact, I wasn't surprised to learn Luvme's HD lace is a favorite of many hair stylists.
I opted not to wash the wig before wearing it like I normally would to see how well it held up to the “ready to go” claim. The hair came with uniform, bouncy curls, but I played around with a hot tool on the ends. Again, the unit proved to be easily wearable and styled straight out of the box.
The quality of Luvme Hair's “Parting Max Glueless" wig
Overall, the unit is the best I own regarding wig construction. The single tracks were securely and flatly sewn down in neat rows before the closure at the top, which went from temple to temple on my head. Plus, the cap itself is breathable.
The wig's 180% density (how closely the strands were packed) added to its quality. The density’s fullness throughout the unit gave me a luxe-yet-everyday wearable look. What’s more, the high-quality human hair held curls from heat styling extremely well, meaning less touch-up time whenever you wear this unit.
Are Luvme wigs comfortable?
Choosing the right size to wear wasn't a concern with this wig. It’s small and big head-friendly thanks to an adjustable strap hidden inside the cap.
There are also three internal clips (one on each side and one in the back) to help keep the wig in place exactly how you want it. Plus, a no-slip silicone strip lines the back edge to make it feel extra secure.
A true glueless wig, it felt secure and looked good without lace glue—another huge plus for me. It saved lots of time that would have otherwise been spent gluing down the hairline with wig lace adhesive.
Is Luvme Hair worth it?
Luvme Hair is an affordable place to purchase a human hair wig. Starting prices for wigs range anywhere from around $75 to $460. The well-constructed wig I tested starts at $100 for a 12-inch unit.
While you can shop a range of discounted units, bundles, and closures in the “Sale Zone,” I noticed the brand frequently has sitewide sales happening, like the current Cyber Monday deals currently underway.
Luvme shipping & returns
Luvme Hair ships all orders within 24 hours, making its processing time fast and convenient for the buyer. Typical shipping time takes seven to 10 business days, but the company also offers express shipping that takes as little as four business days.
Customers have a 30-day return period, but the wig and its lace cannot be altered in any way to qualify.
Exchanges are accepted, but the customer must pay for the shipment’s return. If they'd like a full refund, Luvme deducts a $20 shipping fee from the return amount.
What other customers say
The reviews for the PartingMax Glueless Wig I tried are overwhelmingly positive on Luvme's site, averaging 4.95 out of 5 stars. Users believe it's beginner-friendly, versatile, and easy to style.
Customers love the wig's pre-styled curls and closure. Others noted their love of the hair's texture and density. Critical tidbits claimed the wig fit too small or big.
Positive Reviews
- "It [is] the most comfortable wig I [have] ever owned and the 7x6 is a bonus. Plus, it looks so natural. Get it, you won’t regret it."
- "Omg, I didn't realize I would love this wig so much!! The 7x6 is easy parting space, and the improved ear tabs and silicone anti-slip band in the back make this an instant favorite! The hair is so thick and pretty, I'll be buying this again in a longer version!"
- "Easy to install, looks like [a] professional did it with minimal effort. No smell, [and the] hair is really soft."
Neutral Reviews
- "The only reason I'm not giving it five stars is because of the size. It may be a bit too small for my head. An option for a larger size would've been perfect"
- "The only con was [that] the wig could’ve been thicker"
- "It’s a good quality wig, but it was a little big. I had to cut the comb length out of the back and sew it back together to fit my small head"
How do you care for Luvme wigs?
As with all virgin hair extensions, it's recommended that you take care of Luvme Hair like you would your own. That means regularly shampooing, conditioning, and using the appropriate styling products for the hair texture you purchased. The brand even offers a line of wig renewal products to ensure every revamp goes smoothly.
The brand recommends washing and conditioning one to two times a week and using olive oil to "keep the hair healthy." All Luvme Hair can be styled with heat tools, but the brand cautions customers to refrain from using excessive heat.
How long do Luvme wigs last?
As far as the wig and hair's longevity, I can see the quality of the one I received lasting six months to a year if well maintained. That's based on how often I would wear the wig and my maintenance. The longevity might be different for others based on their lifestyles.
The takeaway
My Luvme unit combines quality hair, thin HD lace, and fantastic cap construction into a solid wig at an affordable price point. While I did have to minimally adjust the lace to meet my seasoned standards—which takes away from Luvme's "ready to go" claim—the minor tweaks elevated the wig's already beginner-friendly starting point. If blending the lace isn't something you're interested in, I recommend exploring the brand’s U-part or headband wigs instead.
