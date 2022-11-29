If this sounds depressing, I get it. When I first heard this information, I too thought to myself, Well add it to the long list of things humans have ruined and can never fully get back to. In fact, I told Weiss as much—and him if I should even bother to hope.

“Yes we have lost a lot of strains from when we were living in nature full time. But now we live in a built environment and our microbiomes almost immediately resets to the environment in which we live. So we’re not going to get that same make up back unless we go back to living that way—and I think most of us would make terrible hunters and gatherers so that’s not really an option,” he says. “We don’t need, nor can ever get back, those organisms that we have lost. Because they were a function of how we used to live. We don’t need the organisms, we need what they did.”

From what we understand at this moment, the main functions of this biofilm were this: The organisms harmonized us with the world around us and they protected us from oxidative stress (or oxidization or inflammaging or UV induced skin damage—whatever you want to call it).

The organisms that made up this biofilm didn’t block this from happening, rather they absorbed it, turned it into energy, and then drove metabolic pathways that further supported the skin.

“So what we're able to do is use fermentation with microbes that have those metabolic pathways to make products that restore not everything that they were doing—maybe we'll get there in time—but we're restoring much of what was doing,” Weiss says.

But, he was quick to clarify that while the surface of our microbiome (the biofilm) is fluid and malleable—the “grafted” part was not. In our youth, we become engrafted with a microbiome2 that lives in our tissues that we acquire from the world and people around us. This grafted microbiome is responsible3 for dictating what strains are able to populate our skin and what’s not (or what’s known as colonization resistance). “These microbes accompany us for the rest of our lives,” he says.

But in studying a diverse range of grafted microbiomes—even comparing that of Indigenous folks in the Amazon to people who have spent their entire lives in cityscapes—they found that our grafted microbiomes were actually fairly similar. Despite living in vastly different environments, our bodies seek out similar organisms.

“What that says is that these are biologically programmed. These are ancient relationships,” he says. “They link us all–like our humanity.”