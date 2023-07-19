24 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful, Glowing Skin

"I am not recommending a harsh scrub or cloth," explains board-certified dermatologist Nancy Samolitis, M.D., who lists exfoliation as one of her top tips for glowing skin. "Light exfoliation, with either a nonirritating acid cleanser or toner that dissolves dead skin cells on the surface, [will] lead to glowing skin." How so? Removing the outer layer of excess dead skin cells will help smooth skin texture, increase the absorption rate of your skin care products, and brighten up your complexion. Here's everything you need to know about exfoliating the face.