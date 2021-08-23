24 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful, Glowing Skin

A clean, mineral-based SPF should be applied daily, all year round. "Ultraviolet radiation is unequivocally carcinogenic," explains board-certified dermatologist Heidi Waldorf, M.D. "If you don't care about that, think vanity—UV rays are the primary cause of the texture and color changes of skin aging." To protect your skin, Waldorf recommends using a mineral-based sunscreen (look for active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) that is SPF 30 or higher and applying it as the final step in your skin care routine every morning. Because mineral sunscreen is a physical barrier, it should be applied as the last step before makeup: Any skin care actives you try to apply after won't penetrate.

Additionally—smart sun care goes well beyond SPF. Always be mindful of how much time you spend in the sun (read: don't sunbathe for sport) as well as wear hats and other protective clothing.