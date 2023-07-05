I won’t say that post-sun care is as important as pre-sun care (you know, applying SPF), but I will say that I think it deserves more attention. Of course the best thing you can do for your skin is to protect it from UV exposure by utilizing sunscreen and being smart about the time you spend in the rays. But after the fact, you also want to make sure you’re comforting and caring for it.

After sunny holiday weekends—where hopefully ample time was spent enjoying time with loved ones and the great outdoors—it’s important to pare back your skin care routine and focus on soothing the skin.