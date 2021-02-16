There are ingredients in the beauty space that are so beloved and used with such frequency, their stature as super actives is almost sacrosanct. Shea butter is certainly just that. Not only is it incredibly effective at its intended purpose—that being hydrating and nurturing the body hair to toe—but it's such a decadent experience to apply that many have endeared themselves to the ingredient as simply a joy to use.

Well, we love it too. So much so we decided to provide a breakdown of all the benefits, DIY uses, and info about the ingredient.