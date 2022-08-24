If you could only have one skin care product for the rest of your days, what would it be? A pretty common answer, especially from skin care professionals, would likely be sunscreen. While chemical exfoliants, face masks, and serums of all kinds are fun and great for extra care, SPF just might be the most essential.

This is because it’s the only product that can protect your skin from sun damage; something that can trigger all sorts of negative effects on the skin—some of which you’d look to those extra products to treat.

So priority number one is always prevention. But even among the most diligent skin care devotees, sun care slip ups do happen—which may leave some wondering: Are there any additional steps that can actually reverse the damage done?

Here, skin experts go over what we know about sun damage thus far and what to do about it.