11 Fragrance-Free Lotions That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like Butter
If you have skin that flares up at the very mention of scent, a fragrance-free lotion is a must. It covers so much surface area, after all, especially if you slather it all over your body post-shower (which we highly recommend to keep your skin soft and aptly hydrated). You may know to steer clear of artificial fragrance, as it's "one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us, but even natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) can sneak into the formula and trigger irritation for some.
So how can you ensure a body lotion is truly fragrance-free? Well, you can peer at ingredient lists for terms like parfum or any of the EOs, or you can peruse these options below: We did the work for you.
Nécessaire The Body Lotion
Simple, elegant, and fresh: What else do you need in a body moisturizer? Filled with vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and healthy fatty acids, it cushions and fortifies your skin barrier.
The Body Lotion, Nécessaire ($25)
Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt
Truly a beauty multitasker, this 100% pure and unrefined coconut oil provides moisture from head to toe. Research shows the famed ingredient can help increase moisture levels in the skin (it has an occlusive effect, meaning it seals in hydration), as well as improve skin barrier function. And like the product name suggests, it melts into your skin upon application.
100% Organic Coconut Melt, Kopari ($28)
Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream
In terms of star ingredients, colloidal oat and almond oil take the main stage here. The former soothes irritation and protects the skin barrier, while the latter hydrates and delivers antioxidants. A dynamic pair, no?
Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream, Skinfix ($34)
Hanahana Beauty Unscented Shea Body Butter
You can never go wrong with a whip-thick shea butter. This all-natural formula includes cocoa butter and mango butter along with a blend of skin-healthy oils, and the texture is unparalleled: fluffy, airy, and smooth.
Unscented Shea Body Butter, Hanahana Beauty ($28)
Cocokind Sake Body Lotion
Sake extract is the workhorse here, as the fermented rice wine is rich in prebiotic sugars and enzymes that support the skin microbiome. And thanks to shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, it's oh-so-creamy.
Sake Body Lotion, Cocokind ($19)
Honest Beauty Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion
As a general rule: Any lotion that's fit for delicate baby skin is likely sensitive-skin approved. This hydrator uses jojoba oil, shea butter, and safflower oil to nourish the skin without leaving a sticky or greasy residue.
Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion, Honest Beauty ($9.95)
Pipette Baby Lotion
Another lightweight baby lotion, this number uses sugar-cane-derived squalane, glycerin, ceramides, and pomegranate sterols to feed the skin with hydration, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Simple and clean yet it packs a moisturizing punch.
Baby Lotion, Pipette ($10)
Rovectin Barrier Repair Face & Body Cream
A personal favorite, this Barrier Repair Cream is ultra-gentle and chock-full of skin-healing ingredients: namely, astaxanthin, ceramides, and panthenol.
Barrier Repair Face & Body Cream, Rovectin ($29)
Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream
Of course, this Biossance cream contains sugar-cane-derived squalane—the ingredient mainstay of the brand—yet it's paired with caffeine and niacinamide to help stimulate circulation for a smooth, toned appearance.
Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream, Biossance ($28)
Codex Bia Skin Superfood
A rich cream you can use all over (face, hands, and body) that conditions the skin with almond oil, as well as a host of antioxidant-rich botanicals. It sinks in quite easily; you can even punch up the moisture by mixing in your favorite face oil.
Bia Skin Superfood, Codex ($50)
SheaMoisture 100% Marula Oil & Organic Shea Butter Fragrance-Free Sensitive Skin Body Lotion
We’ve discussed the almighty shea, but marula oil deserves a proper moment: The luxe oil is loaded with amino acids and antioxidants, and it helps to build a healthy skin barrier. Then there’s oat bran and white tea extract to soothe and tend to inflammation; truly a well-rounded hydrator.
100% Marula Oil & Organic Shea Butter Fragrance-Free Sensitive Skin Body Lotion, SheaMoisture ($10.19)
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.