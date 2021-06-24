mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
11 Fragrance-Free Lotions That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like Butter

11 Fragrance-Free Lotions That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like Butter

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
putting on lotion

Image by Sky-Blue Creative // Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 24, 2021 — 12:09 PM

If you have skin that flares up at the very mention of scent, a fragrance-free lotion is a must. It covers so much surface area, after all, especially if you slather it all over your body post-shower (which we highly recommend to keep your skin soft and aptly hydrated). You may know to steer clear of artificial fragrance, as it's "one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us, but even natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) can sneak into the formula and trigger irritation for some. 

So how can you ensure a body lotion is truly fragrance-free? Well, you can peer at ingredient lists for terms like parfum or any of the EOs, or you can peruse these options below: We did the work for you. 

Nécessaire The Body Lotion

Simple, elegant, and fresh: What else do you need in a body moisturizer? Filled with vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and healthy fatty acids, it cushions and fortifies your skin barrier. 

The Body Lotion, Nécessaire ($25)

Nécessaire The Body Lotion
Nécessaire

Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt

Truly a beauty multitasker, this 100% pure and unrefined coconut oil provides moisture from head to toe. Research shows the famed ingredient can help increase moisture levels in the skin (it has an occlusive effect, meaning it seals in hydration), as well as improve skin barrier function. And like the product name suggests, it melts into your skin upon application. 

100% Organic Coconut Melt, Kopari ($28)

Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt
Kopari

Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

In terms of star ingredients, colloidal oat and almond oil take the main stage here. The former soothes irritation and protects the skin barrier, while the latter hydrates and delivers antioxidants. A dynamic pair, no? 

Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream, Skinfix ($34)

Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream
Skinfix

Hanahana Beauty Unscented Shea Body Butter

You can never go wrong with a whip-thick shea butter. This all-natural formula includes cocoa butter and mango butter along with a blend of skin-healthy oils, and the texture is unparalleled: fluffy, airy, and smooth. 

Unscented Shea Body Butter, Hanahana Beauty ($28)

Hanahana Beauty Unscented Shea Body Butter
Hanahana Beauty

Cocokind Sake Body Lotion

Sake extract is the workhorse here, as the fermented rice wine is rich in prebiotic sugars and enzymes that support the skin microbiome. And thanks to shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, it's oh-so-creamy.  

Sake Body Lotion, Cocokind ($19)

Cocokind Sake Body Lotion
Cocokind

Honest Beauty Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion

As a general rule: Any lotion that's fit for delicate baby skin is likely sensitive-skin approved. This hydrator uses jojoba oil, shea butter, and safflower oil to nourish the skin without leaving a sticky or greasy residue.

Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion, Honest Beauty ($9.95)

Honest Beauty Purely Sensitive Face + Body Lotion
Honest Beauty

Pipette Baby Lotion

Another lightweight baby lotion, this number uses sugar-cane-derived squalane, glycerin, ceramides, and pomegranate sterols to feed the skin with hydration, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Simple and clean yet it packs a moisturizing punch. 

Baby Lotion, Pipette ($10)

Pipette Baby Lotion
Pipette

Rovectin Barrier Repair Face & Body Cream

A personal favorite, this Barrier Repair Cream is ultra-gentle and chock-full of skin-healing ingredients: namely, astaxanthin, ceramides, and panthenol. 

Barrier Repair Face & Body Cream, Rovectin ($29)

Rovectin Barrier Repair Face & Body Cream
Rovectin

Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream

Of course, this Biossance cream contains sugar-cane-derived squalane—the ingredient mainstay of the brand—yet it's paired with caffeine and niacinamide to help stimulate circulation for a smooth, toned appearance.  

Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream, Biossance ($28)

Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream
Biossance

Codex Bia Skin Superfood

A rich cream you can use all over (face, hands, and body) that conditions the skin with almond oil, as well as a host of antioxidant-rich botanicals. It sinks in quite easily; you can even punch up the moisture by mixing in your favorite face oil. 

Bia Skin Superfood, Codex ($50)

Codex Bia Skin Superfood
Codex

SheaMoisture 100% Marula Oil & Organic Shea Butter Fragrance-Free Sensitive Skin Body Lotion

We’ve discussed the almighty shea, but marula oil deserves a proper moment: The luxe oil is loaded with amino acids and antioxidants, and it helps to build a healthy skin barrier. Then there’s oat bran and white tea extract to soothe and tend to inflammation; truly a well-rounded hydrator. 

100% Marula Oil & Organic Shea Butter Fragrance-Free Sensitive Skin Body Lotion, SheaMoisture ($10.19)

SheaMoisture 100% Marula Oil & Organic Shea Butter Fragrance-Free Sensitive Skin Body Lotion
SheaMoisture

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Just In: Research Finds You May Be Able To Reverse Gray Hair

Jamie Schneider
Just In: Research Finds You May Be Able To Reverse Gray Hair
Home

Find Out What It Feels Like To Sleep On A Cloud With These 6 Silk Sheets

Emma Loewe
Find Out What It Feels Like To Sleep On A Cloud With These 6 Silk Sheets
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

Tired After A Meal? Here's Why + What To Do, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Jessica Timmons
Tired After A Meal? Here's Why + What To Do, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Powerhouse Antioxidant

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Powerhouse Antioxidant
Integrative Health

It's National Hydration Day! The 6 Best Thirst-Quenching Tips We've Ever Heard

Jamie Schneider
It's National Hydration Day! The 6 Best Thirst-Quenching Tips We've Ever Heard
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

It Still Hurts When Your Parents Get Divorced As An Adult: Here's How To Cope

Carol Hughes, Ph.D., LMFT
It Still Hurts When Your Parents Get Divorced As An Adult: Here's How To Cope
Women's Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s
Spirituality

What It Means If These 3 Symbols Keep Showing Up In Your Dreams

Anna-Karin Björklund, M.A.
What It Means If These 3 Symbols Keep Showing Up In Your Dreams
Parenting

This Surprising Low-Lift Trick Is The Key To Soothing Anxious Kids

Joseph Sarosy & Silke Rose West
This Surprising Low-Lift Trick Is The Key To Soothing Anxious Kids
Food Trends

Try This Genius Hack For Removing An Avocado Pit (Without A Knife)

Eliza Sullivan
Try This Genius Hack For Removing An Avocado Pit (Without A Knife)
Spirituality

How To Navigate Thursday's Powerful Full Moon, Based On Your Sign

Sarah Regan
How To Navigate Thursday's Powerful Full Moon, Based On Your Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fragrance-free-lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!