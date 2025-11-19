Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
paid content for
Bon Charge

The Ultimate Clean Beauty Gift Guide: Editor-Approved Gifts for Skin, Hair & Glow

Author:
Alexandra Engler
November 19, 2025
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
For the at-home esthetician
For the friend with good hair
For the treatment techie
For the skin minimalist
For the makeup multitasker
November 19, 2025
Image by mbg creative

This year’s beauty gifts are smarter, more sensorial, and rooted in real results. Each pick blends science and sensibility: formulas that soothe, tools that transform, and indulgences that actually work. 

From red-light masks to biotech serums, our 2025 lineup celebrates every kind of beauty lover. Whether they’re a treatment techie or a skin minimalist, there’s something here to make their daily routine feel oh-so special.

For the at-home esthetician creating their own spa

BON CHARGE Red Light Toothbrush

$199
Transform their twice-daily brush into a wellness ritual. This smart toothbrush combines 320 sonic vibrations per second with red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light therapy to support gum health and circulation while delivering a dentist-level clean. Each brush packs the basics: four cleaning modes, a 2-minute timer, and long-lasting battery—but red light takes it to the next level.
black electric toothbrush from BON CHARGE

Habelo Beauty Power Pair: Activating Hand Serum + Treatment Boosting Gloves

$148
This biotech-powered duo turns everyday hydration into a true skincare ritual. The Activating Hand Serum smooths tone and texture while delivering deep hydration, and the patent-pending Treatment-Boosting Gloves lock it all in with UPF 50 protection. Visibly softer, brighter, more youthful hands—no spa appointment required.
A pair of Habelo Treatment-Boosting Gloves

DEINDE Instant-Calming Recovery Gel

$42
Using cutting-edge biotechnology, DEINDE’s Instant-Calming Recovery Gel instantly soothes and restores skin—perfect for the friend who’s always testing new treatments. Its hero ingredient, DHK, a breakthrough antioxidant from prickly pear, strengthens stressed skin, while polysaccharides and biotech squalane lock in hydration. With a cooling roller applicator and featherlight texture, it delivers calm, comfort, and glow in one swipe.
A tube of skincare product from DEINDE

Akar Nourish Milk Thistle and Marshmallow Comforting Mask 

$98
No spa collection is complete without a little luxury item. This plush mask is a superflower-powered treat that will delight literally anyone on your list. Cold-formulated with Milk Thistle, Marshmallow, and Edelweiss, plus electrolyte-rich magnesium, it calms inflammation and deeply hydrates. But the fun application process and seriously decadent texture are what make it truly special.
skincare face mask kit from Akar

True Botanicals Chebula Multi-Corrective Eye Patches

$75
Eye patches make any moment feel spa worthy—but not all are made to deliver meaningful results. True Botanicals’ Chebula Multi-Corrective Eye Patches achieve visible firming, brightening, de-puffing, and hydration in just 15 minutes. Powered by antioxidant-rich Chebula to support collagen and smooth fine lines, these MADE SAFE–certified patches are biodegradable, luxe, and clinically proven to refresh tired eyes long after they come off.
an open jar of gold eye patches (hydrogels) from True Botanicals

Brunel TRINITY Body Oil Holiday Box

$155
For the friend who turns their post-shower ritual into a full-body glow moment. These luxurious botanical body oils combine skin-firming actives with rich, silky textures and a radiant finish. Each is infused with a custom fine fragrance designed to uplift and inspire—whether it’s for an awakened presence, renewed confidence, or that just-stepped-out-of-the-spa calm.Brunel TRINITY Body Oil Holiday Box
glass bottles of body oil from Brunel

For the woman who always seems to have a good hair day

BON CHARGE Red Light Cap

$449
Give their hair the glow-up it deserves sans needles or potions. This FDA-cleared cap beams 650nm red light straight to the scalp, energizing follicles to support thicker, fuller growth. The best part? It takes just 10 minutes per day and can be done while scrolling, reading, or running daily errands.
Red Light Cap from BON CHARGE

Virtue Overnight Scalp & Hair Elixir

$60
Give the gift of effortless, lush locks every single morning. Powered by the brand’s signature Alpha Keratin 60ku® and hyaluronic acid, this overnight serum strengthens hair and restores the scalp barrier for softer, shinier by early a.m. sunshine. Plus, the lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood scent turns bedtime into a true calming, restorative ritual. As they gently massage in the lightweight formula nightly, they’ll be reminded of how much you care.
bottle of VIRTUE CORRECT Overnight Scalp & Hair Elixir

Cecred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

$56
The item that’s sure to be on everyone’s list this year is this instant classic. These drops are clinically tested to boost hair density by up to 1.5x*, supporting thicker, fuller strands and a healthier-looking hairline. Biopeptide-5, Bioactive Keratin Ferment, and biotin work together to strengthen from root to tip. Finished with a rich scent—think sandalwood, jasmine, and vetiver—its hair health meets luxury.
a bottle of hair product from Cécred

mbg beauty & gut collagen+ 

$50
Beauty support from the insight out, this best-selling daily collagen powder supplies the body with the amino acids it needs to effectively produce healthy hair, firm skin, and strong nails.* Supported by hyaluronic acid, vitamin C & E, biotin, and L-glutamine, this formula checks all the boxes.* For a daily treat, gift them the decadent chocolate flavor, which is sweetened with organic monk fruit extract and organic cocoa powder.
A stand-up pouch of mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder in chocolate flavor.

Innersense Organic Beauty Repair Mask

$34
For beauty lovers, hair masks are always a delightful gift to receive, especially when they work as well as this formula. This deeply repairing mask strengthens and rebuilds from within, using Hydrolyzed Moringa Protein to bond with keratin and restore structure. Vitamin C and Tamanu Oil smooth, seal, and add shine—leaving hair soft, resilient, and visibly healthier after just one use.
white squeeze tube of hair product from Innersense

Root Project Shampoo The Power Duo

$63
Need a scalp-first routine that clears buildup, restores balance, and leaves hair soft, healthy, and noticeably more resilient? This duo delivers. It pairs a detoxifying, peppermint-infused cleanser with a silky moisturizer rich in bergamot to strengthen strands, smooth cuticles, and boost elasticity.
root project duo

For the treatment techie with a 14-step routine

BON Charge Red Light Mask

$349
A must-have for turning back the clock while multitasking.This hands-free mask uses red (630nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light to boost collagen, reduce fine lines, and enhance skin texture—all while they cook, read, or relax. The best part? There’s zero downtime for vibrant, rejuvenated skin.
a flexible, black silicone LED face mask from BON CHARGE

Tatcha The Longevity Serum

$80
Skin longevity was the hot topic in the beauty industry this year—and trust us, your friend with a 14-step routine will know all about it. This cutting-edge, clean serum from mbg-favorite brand Tatcha harnesses the power of a proprietary Okinawa Cellescence Complex to slow down the aging process. Your giftee can expect visibly firmer skin in just one week.
a bottle of Tatcha The Longevity Serum

ZIIP HALO

$399
Let us guess: Your treatment techie friend is already a fan of red light therapy (because, of course). Now it’s time to get them on the microcurrent train, as well. ZIIP HALO delivers gentle currents to the muscles, helping lift and tighten your complexion—while encouraging a more youthful, energetic appearance at the cellular level.
a bottle of ZIIP ELECTRIC COMPLEX gel and the ergonomically curved, silver and white ZIIP microcurrent/nanocurrent facial device

Timeline Mito-Biotic Serum

$225
This potent, fast-absorbing serum delivers an instant lift and lasting results. Packed with bioactives and antioxidants, it supports cellular renewal to smooth fine lines and boost elasticity. While you could take our word for it (it’s a personal favorite in my roving skin care lineup), it’s also clinically backed: It’s shown to reduce wrinkles by up to 15% and increase hydration by 11%.
A bottle of Time-line Mito-Biotic Firming Serum

Augustinus Bader The Elixir

$550
You know that gift you save for last? That’s this serum. It’s the famously luxe Augustinus Bader’s most concentrated and innovative formula yet. Combining the brand’s Advanced TFC8® and an exosome-rich, Exclusive Phyto-Peptidic Concentrate, this might as well be the fountain of youth in a jar. A total showstopper.
a bottle of skincare product from Augustinus Bader, labeled "THE ELIXIR"

Shark™ FacialPro™ Glow At Home Hydro-Powered Facial System 

$400
Don’t give them a gift card to a fancy facial appointment—give them this. From the number 1 skincare device brand in the U.S., this first-of-its-kind hydro-powered facial system delivers 10 benefits in just 10 minutes. Think smoother texture, refined pores, and a post-facial glow. All without leaving home. This is pro-level skin transformation at their fingertips.
A Shark FacialPro Glow At-Home Hydro-Powered Facial System displayed as a set

For the skin minimalist who loves rocking a natural glow

Grown Alchemist Regenerating Face Moisturizer

$70
Grown Alchemist is the go-to brand for anyone on your list who wants results without a belabored ritual. Powered by polypeptides, rambutan, and white tea extract, their newest face cream smooths fine lines and boosts firmness. Housed in a sleek, infinitely recyclable aluminum tube, it’s clean, effective, and effortlessly cool. Trust us: You’ll be tempted to get a tube for yourself.
squeeze tube of skincare product from Grown Alchemist

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

$72
For the friend who always looks like she drinks her daily greens, this facial oil delivers that same inside-out glow. Packed with 9 antioxidant-rich superfood oils—including cucumber, flaxseed, and radish—this is not your average formula. Despite how nutrient-dense it is, the feel is refreshingly lightweight and fast-absorbing.
a pear-shaped, olive green glass bottle of Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

mindbodygreen best skin+

$40
This powerhouse supplement promotes glow, hydration, and firmness at the cellular level—thanks to clinically backed ingredients:: Red Orange Complex™ for photoprotection and radiance; Ceramosides® for hydration and elasticity; and AstaReal® astaxanthin for smoothing fine lines.* Give it to your friend who wants to biohack her way to better skin.
A small, amber glass bottle of mindbodygreen best skin+ dietary supplement, capped with a black lid.

Sincerely Yours Hit Refresh soothing and hydrating serum mist

$24
This ultra-fine serum spray is skin care made oh-so simple. Hydrating, soothing, and rebalancing in just a few spritzes—perfect for the friend who hates fuss. Use it as a post-cleanse serum or a midday refresh to calm puffiness and restore moisture without any stickiness. Powered by cucumber and aloe extracts, it’s glow-on-the-go made easy.
bottle of Hit Refresh Soothing Serum Mist from Sincerely Yours

For the makeup multitasker who wants fun with a side of skin benefits

Jones Road The Classic Lip

$30
When I found out Bobbi Brown’s clean beauty brand Jones Road was coming out with a lipstick collection, I immediately added it to my own wishlist. It doesn’t disappoint: The lipstick delivers rich pigment and a silky satin finish while nourishing lips with shea butter and vitamin E. Lightweight yet hydrating, it smooths and conditions with every swipe. Available in 12 flattering shades—from everyday neutrals to statement brights—you simply cannot go wrong.
A lipstick from Jones Road

Indie Lee Bronzing Drops

$28
You may not be able to give your loved ones a vacation, but you can certainly gift them the glow that comes from a week relaxing on the beach. Infused with skin-loving ingredients that hydrate and refine texture over time, these natural bronzing drops blend seamlessly for a healthy, golden sheen that feels like skincare but looks like sunshine.
a squeeze tube of Bronzing Drops from Indie Lee

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation Formula

$95
I’d normally advise against gifting foundation—it just feels far too practical to be wrapped with a bow—but this formula is the exception. The plush yet effortlessly blendable texture cushions skin and delivers a naturally flawless finish. Made with a bouquet of botanical ingredients, it blends skincare and makeup beautifully—leaving skin looking fresh, radiant, and perfectly polished.
clear glass jar of gel foundation from Chantecaille

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash

$46
This watercolour-inspired tint delivers a sheer, lit-from-within bloom of color that radiates from the cheeks or acts as a subtle lip stain. The slow-setting, watery texture allows for ample blending time before it locks in for all-day wear. Powered by mineral-rich sea water from northern France, it hydrates as it brightens for an effortlessly radiant finish.
A sleek tube of Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint in a vibrant red shade