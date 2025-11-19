Innersense Organic Beauty Repair Mask

$34

For beauty lovers, hair masks are always a delightful gift to receive, especially when they work as well as this formula. This deeply repairing mask strengthens and rebuilds from within, using Hydrolyzed Moringa Protein to bond with keratin and restore structure. Vitamin C and Tamanu Oil smooth, seal, and add shine—leaving hair soft, resilient, and visibly healthier after just one use.