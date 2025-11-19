The Ultimate Clean Beauty Gift Guide: Editor-Approved Gifts for Skin, Hair & Glow
This year’s beauty gifts are smarter, more sensorial, and rooted in real results. Each pick blends science and sensibility: formulas that soothe, tools that transform, and indulgences that actually work.
From red-light masks to biotech serums, our 2025 lineup celebrates every kind of beauty lover. Whether they’re a treatment techie or a skin minimalist, there’s something here to make their daily routine feel oh-so special.
For the at-home esthetician creating their own spa
BON CHARGE Red Light Toothbrush
Habelo Beauty Power Pair: Activating Hand Serum + Treatment Boosting Gloves
DEINDE Instant-Calming Recovery Gel
Akar Nourish Milk Thistle and Marshmallow Comforting Mask
True Botanicals Chebula Multi-Corrective Eye Patches
Brunel TRINITY Body Oil Holiday Box
For the woman who always seems to have a good hair day
BON CHARGE Red Light Cap
Virtue Overnight Scalp & Hair Elixir
Cecred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops
mbg beauty & gut collagen+
Innersense Organic Beauty Repair Mask
Root Project Shampoo The Power Duo
For the treatment techie with a 14-step routine
BON Charge Red Light Mask
Tatcha The Longevity Serum
ZIIP HALO
Timeline Mito-Biotic Serum
Augustinus Bader The Elixir
Shark™ FacialPro™ Glow At Home Hydro-Powered Facial System
For the skin minimalist who loves rocking a natural glow
Grown Alchemist Regenerating Face Moisturizer
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
mindbodygreen best skin+
Sincerely Yours Hit Refresh soothing and hydrating serum mist
For the makeup multitasker who wants fun with a side of skin benefits
Jones Road The Classic Lip
Indie Lee Bronzing Drops
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation Formula
Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash