Avocado Green Mattress

24 Gifts That Turn Deep, Restorative Sleep Into Reality

Braelyn Wood
November 03, 2025
For sleep enthusiasts
For bedrotters
For families
For couples
For travelers
Image by mbg creative
This holiday season, give the gift that keeps on giving—deep, restorative sleep. It’s not just about waking up refreshed (though that’s a nice bonus); it’s about supporting longevity from the inside out. After all, maintaining healthy sleep habits can add up to five years1 to your life.

So whether you’re shopping for the data-driven sleeper chasing their next perfect score or the cozy homebody who’s mastered the art of the snooze, these gifts will upgrade their nights.

For the sleep tracking enthusiast chasing a perfect sleep score

Avocado Green Mattress

From $1,199
A good mattress is literally the foundation of quality sleep. For a loved one who is chasing dreams, an Avocado Green Mattress is the wow-worthy gift that will support them for years to come. With an impressive list of certifications (GOTS, Made Safe, and Greenguard, just to name a few), this is the highest quality mattress we’ve seen. And certainly the most comfortable one we’ve slept on.
Avocado Green Mattress person on bed

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic

$499
This cult-favorite sleep tracker just got an aesthetic upgrade. Now available in a sleek ceramic, the Oura 4 is the epitome of design meets data. Track sleep stages, efficiency, and balance, along with other recovery metrics that correlate with longevity, like HRV and cardiovascular age.
Oura Ring 4 Ceramic in petal (a pink color)

mindbodygreen sleep support+

$44
The holy grail of wind-down supplements. This expertly formulated blend combines magnesium bisglycinate (the most bioavailable form your body can actually absorb) with jujube and PharmaGABA® to help you drift off faster and stay asleep longer.* The result? Deeper, more restorative sleep that helps you wake up feeling refreshed.*
mindbodygreen sleep support+

Withings Sleep

$200
For those who want in-depth sleep insights without wearables, this under-mattress tracker is the perfect solution. It monitors sleep cycles, heart rate, snoring, and even sleep apnea—all while staying out of sight.
Withings Sleep

Elemind

$349
Meet the personal sleep coach for your brain. Elemind uses acoustic neurostimulation—personalized sound waves that sync with your brain’s activity—to help you fall asleep faster and reach deeper rest. Backed by neurostimulation research, it doesn’t just track your sleep—it actively guides your mind toward better quality shut-eye.
Elemind

For the bedrotter who loves to hit snooze more than once

Avocado Green Weighted Blanket

$229
Research shows that weighted blankets can calm the nervous system and promote deeper rest. But many are bulky, trap heat, or (let’s be honest!) not exactly gift-worthy. This beautifully woven cotton version is the exception. With its breathable texture and perfectly balanced weight, it feels like a gentle hug. Gift it to someone who looks for any excuse to linger in bed.
avocado green weighted blanket

Petite Plume Pima Pajama Set

$138
These 100% Peruvian Pima cotton pajamas are yarn-dyed to prevent fading, which means they'll last through countless wash cycles. Better yet, the fiber is naturally breathable to help regulate body temperature—a key factor in sleep quality.
Petite Women's Pima Pajama Set in Antique Red Ticking

Maison Balzac J'ai Soif Carafe & Glass 

$120
This amber glass set makes staying hydrated effortless—and a little indulgent. Crafted from lead-free glass, it's an elegant addition to any nightstand, so there’s no need for a midnight hydration break to the kitchen.
Maison Balzac J'ai Soif Carafe & Glass

Wonder Valley Sun Ray Robe

$165
Every bedrotter needs a robe—and it's unlikely they own anything quite like this chic pick from Wonder Valley. It's handmade in India using 100% fast-drying cotton, with a vibrant print that will almost inspire your favorite homebody to get out of bed. Almost.
Wondervalley Sunray Robe — a cotton robe with red suns

Kolo House Shoes

$95
Perfect for curling up on the couch or padding around the house in style, these sustainably made house shoes have a devoted following—and for good reason. Made from 100% wool with suede leather soles and a soft cotton lining, they’re cozy, breathable, and ridiculously comfortable.
Kolo House Shoes

Clementine Organic Silk Pajama Set

$349
Not a fan of cotton? These organic silk pajamas offer another editor-approved alternative. Made with GOTS certified organic mulberry silk, these sleek pajamas prioritize luxury with every last detail—down to the Mother of Pearl buttons. Available in four colorways, they're the perfect non-toxic pick.
Clementine Sleepwear organic set in navy blue

For the family that never has to dread bedtime

Avocado Green Pillow

$119
Pillow preferences are personal, shaped by your body, sleep style, and comfort needs. Avocado’s Green Pillow makes it easy to find the perfect fit. The organic cotton cover encloses a breathable, organic fill that’s fully adjustable, meaning the firmness is customizable. Everyone in the family deserves a pillow that stays cool, comfortable, and just right every night.
Avocado Green Mattress pillow

Flewd Insomnia Ending Bath Salts

$10
Bath time is often the anchor of any family's bedtime routine—and these fragrance-free bath salts turn the nightly ritual into something spectacular. The combination of magnesium and minerals work together with warm water to help the body (and mind relax). And yes, they work just as well for adults who need to decompress as kids who need to settle down.
Flewd bath salts on green background

Hatch Baby

$100
Think of this smart device as an affordable sleep consultant. Launched earlier this fall, the updated device now comes with six months of guided support, including 1:1 chat with sleep experts, personalized schedules, and science-backed strategies. Of course, you still get the same soothing sounds and light sleep cues that earned Hatch its positive reputation.
Hatch Baby

Carepod One

$45
Experts say humidity levels between 30 to 50 percent are optimal for quality rest—but most humidifiers have the risk of mold. Not Carepod. This stainless steel humidifier keeps a sterile environment to prevent the growth of microbes, so you breathe easier (literally).
Carepod One

Best Years Cotton Plush Toy

$45
Ever wonder what kids are really snoozing with? Skip the sketchy materials with this organic cotton plushie from women-owned small business Best Years. Made in India, it's machine washable and safe to use from birth.
colored organics all cotton plush toy dinosaur

For the couple trying to avoid a sleep divorce

Ozlo Sleep Buds

$299
Created by the engineers who made Bose sleep buds legendary, these are the solution to snoring, different sleep schedules, and noise disturbances. The smart tech detects when you've fallen asleep and automatically switches modes, so you drift off to podcasts or music and stay asleep with gentle masking sounds.
Ozlo sleep buds

Glocusent Bookmark Reading Light

$11
The relationship-saver that costs less than dinner. This genius light clips onto your book with warm, targeted illumination that won't disturb your partner. The warm light spectrum means it won't suppress melatonin the way blue light does, so you can read until you're actually tired without sabotaging your sleep.
Glouscent bookmark light

Maison Flâneur Hot Water Bottle

$61
For couples who can never agree on the thermostat, a heated bottle creates pockets of warmth without breaking the peace. Handmade in Hampshire with luxuriously soft lambswool, this hot water bottle holder doubles as home decor. And yes, it even comes with a. rubber water bottle.
Maison Flaneur water bottle holder

Dream Recovery Second Wind Nasal Strips

A great pick for snorers—or their exhausted partners—these strips open nasal passages, allowing users to breathe through their nose rather than their mouth during sleep. Improved breathing can reduce snoring, increase oxygen flow, and enhance sleep quality for everyone in the bed. It's a win-win.
Dream Recovery Nasal Strips

For the world traveler who wants to master jetlag

Honeydew Sleep Company Silk Sleep Mask

$90
For the person who hits snooze one too many times, this sustainably made silk mask is key to sleeping in. Its concave design allows eyes to move freely during REM sleep—key for a quality rest—while the breathable silk helps minimize friction on your skin and hair. Plus, it boasts OEKO-TEX and GOTS certifications.
Honeydew Sleep Company

Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow

$69
For the frequent flyer who's tired of arriving at their destination exhausted, this popular travel pillow will be a game-changer. Compact and supportive, it offers 360-degree support to keep the head stable during flights without sacrificing comfort.
Ostrich Go Neck Pillow in gray on white background

Gravel Layover™ Travel Blanket

$89
Skip the sketchy airline blanket. This travel-friendly alternative is the same size as a standard throw blanket but packs down into a convenient carrying pack. Made from recycled water bottles, it's the perfect plane companion to keep you cozy as the cabin air changes from arctic to tropical temperatures.
Layover™ Travel Blanket

Babelio Pocket White Noise Machine

$34
Despite the tiny size—about the size of a golf ball—this white noise machine packs surprisingly big sound. With 15 non-looping tracks, including white, pink, and brown noise, rain, ocean waves, campfire, and more, it blocks out hotel, plane, and train noise so users can actually sleep anywhere. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 hours with built-in timers.
Babelio Pocket White Noise Machine