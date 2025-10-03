"The minerals in our water can build up on our hair and skin," explains skin care educator Amy M. Koberling, PA-C, a dermatology physician assistant with seven years of experience. This buildup of minerals on your skin breaks down the skin barrier, which is a collection of lipids that work together to keep irritants and pathogens out (or good things like water and hydration inside our skin). In fact, some minerals can even lodge themselves between lipids, per Koberling.