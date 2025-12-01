Turmeric Body Scrub

$48 (was $64)

Skincare doesn’t have to stop at your neck; your body deserves the same TLC. We vote for this turmeric-infused body scrub, which gently buffs away dead skin and impurities with natural exfoliators, like rose hip seed oil and green tea leaf powder. Not only will your skin feel luxuriously smooth, but the addition of peppermint and citrus essential oils adds a refreshing, spa-like boost in the shower.