Integrative Health

50+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Hyperice, Oura, HigherDose, Solawave, & More

November 28, 2025
Longevity
Fitness
Apparel
Sleep
Beauty
Self-care
Home
black friday wellness deals
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping—but it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health.

That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Cyber Monday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items (like this air purifier that's always selling out), recovery tools ($150 off my go-to compression boots), and more.

Plus, sales on glow-inducing skin care products—like this cult-favorite hand cream that turns back the clock on aging skin.

Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Cyber Monday deals all in one place, so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.

Sales to support longevity

photo of higherdose PEMF mat, plunge cold plunge tub, and bon charge sauna blanket on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life. 

Bon Charge: 25% off sitewide

Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.

HigherDose: 20% off sitewide with code BFCM20

Read our HigherDose review here.

Hyperice: up to $200 off

Hypervolt 2 Pro

$269 (was $349)

Hyperice Normatec Elite Boots

$899 (was $1099)
hyperice normatec elite compression boots

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

$215 (was $169)
hyperice venom 2 back

Hyperice Venom Go

$99 (was $129)
Hyperice Venom Go review

Read our reviews of the Normatec Elite Boots, the Venom 2 Back, and the Venom Go.

Sunlighten: up to $1,000 off and free gift with purchase
Viome: up to $150 off sitewide

Read our review of the Viome Full Body Intelligence test.

Plunge: 25% off sitewide

Read our review of the Plunge Cold Plunge Tub.

Lumen: 50% off

Read our review of the Lumen Metabolism Tracker.

WHOOP: $60 off membership

WHOOP

$299 (was $359)
SURI: 30% off sitewide

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

$67 (was $95)
SURI electric toothbrush
Therabody: Up to 50% off bestsellers
Homedics: up to 40% off sitewide
Kineon: 43% off

Read our review of the Kineon MOVE+ Pro device.

Spring Sleep: 25% off

Sales to support your fitness goals

photo of walking pad, shokz headphones, and weighted vest on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2025.

WalkingPad: Up to $350 off sitewide

Read our full WalkingPad review here.

Shokz: 30% off OpenRun, OpenFit, and OpenMove
Omorpho: up to 60% off sitewide

Read our Omorpho G-Vest review here.

Core Power: 20% off membership + 30% of retail
FORM: 50% off annual membership & up to 40% off sitewide
Dagne Dover: Up to 30% off sitewide
Doubletake: Up to 50% off + extra 25% off BFCM

Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel

photo of leggings, sherpa jacket, and socks on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Few things motivate me more to get moving than fresh, new, high-quality fitness apparel—and I love investing in comfy, long-lasting loungewear too. Ergo, these are the sales I shop every year.

Alo: 30% off sitewide
Beyond Yoga: up to 75% off sitewide
Elwood: 30% off sitewide
Carbon38: 30% off sitewide

Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)

photo of helight, boots, and oura ring on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Sleep is essential for health, well-being, and longevity. Don't miss these deals on the products that have helped wellness enthusiasts, experts, and our team of health editors perfect our sleep routines.

Dream Performance & Recovery: 30% off sitewide
Helight: up to 40% off sitewide
Oura: Up to $200 off

Read our Oura Ring review here.

Cornbread: Buy one, get one free

Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD

from $38 (was $50)
Hatch: $30 off Restore 3

Sales for healthier skin and hair

photo of solawave wand, sickscience jaw serum, and tower28 lip jelly on light peach background
Image by mbg creative

Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.

Soft Services: up to 20% off sitewide
  • 5% off orders up to $49
  • 10% off orders $50 to $99
  • 15% off orders $100 to $149
  • 20% off orders $150+

Read our review of the Theraplush Hand Treatment, the Smoothing Solution, the Software Update, and the Buffing Bar.

SickScience: 25% off sitewide with code BF25

Read our reviews of the ShapeShift jaw-defining serum and the PowerCycle scalp serum.

Solawave: buy one, get one free all kits

Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.

Three Ships

Read our full Three Ships review with all the products we've tested.

True Botanicals: 30% off sitewide

Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.

Necessaire: 25% off sitewide
Soshe Beauty: up to 30% off sitewide

Sales to prioritize self-care

images of two vibrators and lubricant on peach colored backgorund
Image by mbg creative

Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.

Foria: 30% off sitewide
Moonbird: buy 2, get 1 free

Read our review of the Moonbird.

Dame: up to 60% off sidewide

Read our reviews of the Dame Eva, the Aer, the Com, the Dip, the Arc, the Pom, and the Fin.

Sales for a healthier home

photo of jaspr air purifier, canopy shower filter, and our place wonder oven on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.

Canopy: up to 50% off shower filter and humidifier bundles

Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bedside Humidifier 2.0.

Filterbaby: 45% off subscriptions

Read our reviews of the Filterbaby Skincare Bathroom Sink Filter and Shower Filter.

Our Place: Up to 46% off sitewide

Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.

Pura: 30% off sitewide

The takeaway

As you navigate the craziness of Cyber Monday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come?