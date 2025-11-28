50+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Hyperice, Oura, HigherDose, Solawave, & More
No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping—but it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health.
That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Cyber Monday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items (like this air purifier that's always selling out), recovery tools ($150 off my go-to compression boots), and more.
Plus, sales on glow-inducing skin care products—like this cult-favorite hand cream that turns back the clock on aging skin.
Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Cyber Monday deals all in one place, so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.
Sales to support longevity
We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life.
- Infrared Sauna Blanket: $524 (was $699)
- Infrared PEMF Mat: $974 (was $1,299)
- Red Light Face Mask: $262 (was $349)
- PEMF Sauna Dome: $2,511 (was $3,349)
Bon Charge Red Light Face Mask
Bon Charge PEMF Dome
Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.
- PEMF Mat, $1,036 (was $1295)
- Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, $7,199 (was $8,999)
- Infrared Sauna Blanket, $559 (was $699)
- Red Light Face Mask, $279 (was $349)
HigherDose PEMF Mat
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
- Normatec Elite Boots, $899 (was $1099)
- Venom 2 Back, $215 (was $169)
- Venom Go, $99 (was $129)
- Hypervolt 2 Pro, $109 (was $139)
Hypervolt 2 Pro
Hyperice Normatec Elite Boots
Hyperice Venom 2 Back
Hyperice Venom Go
Read our reviews of the Normatec Elite Boots, the Venom 2 Back, and the Venom Go.
- mPulse Smart Sauna, inquire for pricing
- Solo System Portable Sauna, inquire for pricing
- Viome Full Body Intelligence Test, $289 (was $399)
- Plunge Cold Plunge Tub, $4,990 (was $6,990)
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker, $179 (was $299)
- WHOOP LIFE Membership, $299 (was $359)
- WHOOP PEAK Membership, $199 (was $239)
- SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, $68 (was $95)
- SmartGoggles, $130 (was $200)
- Theragun Sense, $199 (was $299)
- TheraFace Mask, $549 (was $649)
- RecoveryAir JetBoots, $1000 (was $1200)
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots
TheraFace Mask
- SaunaZen Portable Steam Sauna, $187 (was $250)
- Kineon MOVE+ Pro device, $400 (was $699)
- eXciteOSA, $1,237 (was $1,600)
Sales to support your fitness goals
Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2025.
- WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill, $399 (was $599)
- WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Under Desk Treadmill, $599 (was $799)
- WalkingPad R1 Pro 2IN1 Foldable Treadmill, $499 (was $799)
- Omorpho G-Vest+, $189 (was $279)
- Omorpho G-Tight, $59 (was $119)
- Omorpho G-Crop, $35 (was $89)
- Core Power All Access Membership
- FP Movement Intercept Pullover, $55 (was $78)
- Prana Olivia Long Sleeve, $62 (was $89)
- Annual Membership, $90 (was $180)
- FORM Quarter Zip, $74 (was $148)
- FORM Core Leggings, $80 (was $88)
- Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag, $140 (was $210)
- Sloane Water Bottle Sling, $66 (was $95)
- Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack, $66 (was $95)
- Doubletake London Tennis Duffle, $195 (was $244)
Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel
Few things motivate me more to get moving than fresh, new, high-quality fitness apparel—and I love investing in comfy, long-lasting loungewear too. Ergo, these are the sales I shop every year.
- Unisex Half Crew Throwback Socks, $27 (was $34)
- 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $94 (was $138)
- Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $159 (was $228)
- Warrior Mat, $104 (was $148)
Warrior Mat
Alo Unisex Half Crew Throwback Socks
- 2-Way Quilted Jacket, $174 (was $248)
- Big Cozy Puffer Vest, $132 (was $188)
- Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $70 (was $99)
- Core Sweatpant, $46 (was $65)
- Oversized Core Crewneck, $46 (was $65)
- Oversized Core Tee, $21 (was $30)
- Spliced Colorblock Leggings in Melt, $83 (was $118)
- Mock Neck Corset Zip Top, $104 (was $148)
- Spliced Colorblock Bra in Melt, $69 (was $98)
- Carbon38 Crossover Sweater, $111 (was $158)
Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)
Sleep is essential for health, well-being, and longevity. Don't miss these deals on the products that have helped wellness enthusiasts, experts, and our team of health editors perfect our sleep routines.
- Dream Mouth Tape, $18 (was $34)
- Dream Performance Sleep Mask, $27 (was $39)
- Dream Performance Silk Pillowcase, $62 (was $89)
- Helight Sleep, $97 (was $139)
- Helight Kidzzz, $90 (was $139)
- 40% off orders $250+
- $249 (was $349) on Silver & Black
- $349 (was $499) on Gold & Rose Gold
- $249 (was $349) on Stealth & Brushed Silver
- Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, 2 for $50
- Hatch Restore 3, $140 (was $170)
Sales for healthier skin and hair
Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.
- 5% off orders up to $49
- 10% off orders $50 to $99
- 15% off orders $100 to $149
- 20% off orders $150+
Read our review of the Theraplush Hand Treatment, the Smoothing Solution, the Software Update, and the Buffing Bar.
- ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum, $52 (was $64)
- DropOff Body Sculpting Serum, $42 (was $52)
- PowerCycle Scalp Treatment Serum, $51 (was $64)
Read our reviews of the ShapeShift jaw-defining serum and the PowerCycle scalp serum.
- 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit, BOGO free
- Eye Recovery Pro Kit, BOGO free
- Radiant Renewal 2-in-1 Skincare Mini, BOGO free
Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.
- Brighter Days Biodegradable Eye Masks, $18 (was $26)
- Dream Night Cream, $28 (was $40)
- Firm Believer Face + Neck Cream, $29 (was $42)
Dream Night Cream
Three Ships
Firm Believer Face + Neck Cream
Read our full Three Ships review with all the products we've tested.
- Everything Rescue Balm, $27 (was $38)
- Chebula Active Serum, $63 (was $90)
- Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum, $63 (was $90)
Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.
- The Body Retinol, $50 (was $62)
- Rosemary Hair Duo, $48 (was $60)
- The Body Wash, $34 (was $52)
- Peptide Lengthening Mascara, $26 (was $32)
- Peptide Glow Hydrating Lip Treatment, $22 (was $28)
- Waterproof Precision Eyeliner, $18 (was $23)
Sales to prioritize self-care
Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.
- Foria Midlife Magic Set, $116 (was $166)
- Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, $34 (was $48)
- Intimacy Melts with CBD, $14 (was $20)
Sales for a healthier home
You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.
- Filtered Showerhead Bundle, $168 (was $262)
- Bedside Humidifier 2.0 Bundle, $159 (was $262)
Bedside Humidifier Bundle
Filtered Showerhead Bundle
Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bedside Humidifier 2.0.
- Skincare Bathroom Sink Water Filter 2.0, $77 (was $129)
- Aluminum Titanium Shower Filter, $77 (was $129)
Read our reviews of the Filterbaby Skincare Bathroom Sink Filter and Shower Filter.
- Always Pan 2.0, $99 (was $135)
- Wonder Oven, $155 (was $185)
Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.
- Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser, $35 (was $50)
The takeaway
As you navigate the craziness of Cyber Monday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come?