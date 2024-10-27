Skip to Content
Beauty

Fine Lines & Dull Skin Are No Match For This Overnight Body Serum

October 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
soft services software update performance retinol serum
Image by mbg creative
October 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I didn't start to develop my skin care routine until the end of my 20s, and I recently discovered it was still missing a huge element: body care. My lineup of toners, serums, moisturizers, and creams (and even my beloved red light masks) focused solely on my face. 

Ergo, everything below my neck has been sorely neglected, and it's beginning to show up with fine lines and duller-looking skin everywhere but my face.

I know skin care is a long game, but I'm playing catch-up—and I'm actually shocked by what a little extra TLC has done for my body skin. Specifically, this overnight Software Update Performance Retinol Serum; it launched earlier this year and I noticed results after just one week.

What I love about the serum

The ingredients

After discovering the power of retinol-infused hand cream, I was super excited to find that the same brand, Soft Services, was launching this body serum.

Much like the hand cream (which now has a permanent spot on my nightstand), the serum is made with clean, skin-preserving ingredients.

Per the serum's name, its star ingredient is retinol—and a high concentration of it at that. The serum is made with 0.25% pure retinol, compared to most other body treatments I've seen with 0.1% retinol.

Just note: While the higher concentration may lead to faster, more gratifying results, it also means you'll want to brush up on your retinol 101

soft services software update performance retinol serum
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Briefly, retinol is a compound derived from vitamin A with science-backed benefits, such as promoting collagen production1, enhancing cell turnover, minimizing and preventing acne breakouts2, and evening out hyperpigmentation3

As a dedicated retinol user for years on my face, I've seen these benefits firsthand (fewer visible fine lines and wrinkles; a more even tone; and brighter, plumper skin)—but it's important to note that retinol can cause skin purging and increased photosensitivity4, which is why experts recommend starting slow, using retinol at night and always protecting your skin with a moisturizer and SPF.

In this serum, Soft Services combines retinol with 5% niacinamide (to brighten, reduce redness, and soothe sensitive skin) and 3% glycerin to help the skin retain moisture and provide a dewy finish. Being new to retinol for the body, I love that these ingredients help counteract the drying effects it can have.

soft services software update performance retinol serum
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The packaging

I was immediately impressed by the serum's sleek, minimalistic design. Hoarding skin care is a byproduct of my job, but this is one of the few bottles that I actually want to display.

Most importantly, the bottle and pump are entirely recyclable (as is the packaging in which they arrive). 

The serum is in an airtight bottle with an airless pump, which the brand says helps keep the product at peak freshness—a huge bonus since I can already tell the $44 bottle will last me at least a few months.

How I tested the serum

Before testing the serum, I sought out a little advice from our beauty team about using retinol on the body. 

Our beauty director advised me to use a serum formulated with a hydrating base (check), a clean formula (check). She also stressed the importance of not overdoing it, being mindful of sensitivity, and applying sunscreen (!!!!).

Our beauty editor echoed this and added a suggestion not to use body retinol on the neck but instead to use face retinol since it's more gentle and the neck skin is thin.

Feeling empowered and excited to show my body the same TLC I've been giving my skin for years, I set out to test the serum. For the past five months, I've been using the serum three times per week on my chest, arms, legs, butt, hips, and stomach.

Per the brand's recommendation, I always apply the serum to clean, dry skin right before bed—and I make sure to top it off with my favorite moisturizer.

soft services software update performance retinol serum
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My results from the serum

TL;DR? This stuff works. Again, I started seeing results after just one week—and they've gotten even better with time. I love how thin and lightweight the formula is too; my skin soaks it up quickly, and it doesn't leave a tight or greasy feeling. 

I should note that the fact that I'm using retinol has made me way more diligent with body lotion, which could be contributing to the instant gratification—but I do believe this serum is at the crux of my skin's improvement.

The skin on my stomach and legs specifically feels softer to the touch, and the skin on my whole body looks a brighter and bouncier. 

My experience using retinol on my face taught me that the best results come with time—and that has definitely been the case with this serum as well. After about three months of consistent use, I noticed that my fine lines had faded significantly, which is now fueling my motivation to stay consistent!

The takeaway

Skin regeneration slows with age, but retinol can help speed things up—and I'm officially wowed by my results from the Software Update Retinol Serum.

Test it for yourself to see what a little extra TLC can do for the skin on your body. Just note: Much like the brand's cult-favorite Theraplush hand treatment, this serum is prone to sell outs. 

