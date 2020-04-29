Though retinol is an impressive skin ingredient, it’s not for everyone. To start, you should not use retinol if you are pregnant. While the primary concern is ingesting oral retinoids, doctors and derms recommend ceasing topical use as well—as a precaution.

Retinol, along with its derivatives, can potentially cause unpleasant side effects, known as the “retinoid reaction” or retinoid-induced dermatitis.

“Localized skin irritation—often redness and dryness—is the most common side effect of [using] retinol,” explains Palm. This can make it for people with sensitive skin to tolerate, she says. Other possible side effects include peeling, itching, and burning.

Retinol can also increase photosensitivity, says Ciraldo, especially at high concentrations. This means it makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, causing a rash or sunburn-like reaction when you’re exposed to sunlight. “This is why it's recommended to use retinoids in the evening and protect your skin with a moisturizer with sunscreen during the day, so you get all the benefits and minimize the side effects,” says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D.

The good news, however, is that these side effects typically subside over time. The key is to be mindful of how you use retinol, especially if it’s your first time.