Skin care is not stagnant. Your routine should change and evolve with you. Meaning: If you find that something is no longer working for your skin or lifestyle, it’s OK to make changes.

For example, there are many hormonal changes that folks will experience throughout their lifetime. These changes in the body will be reflected in the skin. For example, many people find that their skin becomes more sensitive during menopause9 ; so you may find that you need to use retinol less frequently or switch to a lower concentration.

Stressful life events can also impact the skin, as many people experience inflammation flare ups as a result. Again, you may want to lessen retinol use while skin is inflamed until you’re better able to tolerate it.

Even small changes can impact your routine, like traveling. “Your skin may take days to adjust to the new climate conditions, and I don't believe it's worth the downtime that may come with the climate adjustment," explains Ciraldo, adding, "and if you are planning a winter beach getaway, I'd leave the retinol home since you can develop sun sensitivity from it.”

But even lifestyle changes can impact your skin care routine. Retinol is an expensive product, so if you need to cut back on spending for whatever reason—it may be the product that gets the ax. And that’s OK! You can take breaks from retinol.

Essentially: Just because you’ve started a retinol routine does not mean you’ll use it in the same way forever. You can—and should—adjust your retinol usage to fit your skin and lifestyle.