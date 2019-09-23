13 Natural & Nontoxic Lip Balms: The Very Best You Must Try
Ah, the lip balm: The true unsung hero of the beauty world. Usually not as shiny or high-tech as its skin care counterparts, nor as colorful and fun as the makeup alternative. But you know how crucial these little tubes and pots are if you've ever been caught in need and can't find your trusted go-to. Here, a few of your favorites in the natural and natural-leaning world. Give one a go; it might become your favorite, too.
Biossance Rose Vegan Lip Balm
It starts off hard like a pressed serum, but if you warm it up with your fingers, it melts into the most silky, smooth product. The hydrating heroes are the rose absolute, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid—and the slight plumping effect comes from the Wakame algae.
Rose Vegan Lip Balm, Biossance ($18)
Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm
This thick, decedent balm won't drag on our lips when you're applying: It lays down an ample, butterlike layer that feels so plush, thanks to the agave nectar and cocoa butter. It has a soft-focus finish, so perfect for those who might have a few cracks or fine lines they're looking to blur out.
Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm, Bite Beauty ($14)
Eczema Honey Nourishing Lip Balm
Unfortunately, eczema can be just as much of a problem for lips as it can the rest of the skin (the technical names are lip dermatitis or eczematous cheilitis). This uses colloidal oatmeal, organic honey, and various oils to help repair damage and scabs.
Nourishing Lip Balm, Eczema Honey ($6.99)
Caudalíe Lip Conditioner
We've reached my favorite: At any given moment I have no less than three in my possession (home, purse, work). It's made with a combo of antioxidants, ceramides, plant waxes, and fair-trade organic shea butter. It hugs lips so softly with a balmy finish, making your natural lip shade look its best.
Lip Conditioner, Caudalíe ($12)
Bybi Plumper & Buffer
Prep with the 100% natural brown sugar scrub (which has plenty of hydrating oils and actives in its own right); top with the peppermint-tinged balm to give lips that oh-so-subtle pout. Bybi's packaging is also made with a plastic-like material that's actually biodegradable sugar cane.
Plumper & Buffer, Bybi ($22)
Odacité Pure Elements Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum
For those looking for serious lip care benefits, this has two famously powerful antioxidants: vitamin C and CoQ10 to neutralize free-radicals, target sun damage, and fight oxidative stress. Also cool: The Aventurine crystal rollerball is said to bring good luck (it's also quite cooling).
Pure Elements Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum, Odacité ($48)
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm
Just seeing this little tin brings back the taste of this cult-classic balm to my lips. Vitamin E and beeswax coat the lips, and that hint of peppermint oil provides the most refreshing sensation. Also: Holding this little tin, with its vintage-like design, is just so delightful.
Beeswax Lip Balm, Burt's Bees ($3.49)
Lano Lanolips The Original Lanostick
Taking their bestselling balm, and turning it into a windup stick, Lanolips has created a new version of The Original perfect for those on the go. But it still has all the elements you love: 100% natural ingredients, moisturizing lanolin, and texture that stays on all day long.
Lanolips The Original Lanostick, Lano ($16.95)
milk + honey Lip Balm
This little gem comes in Coconut (seen here) that has a sweet vanilla scent and Mint, which also has the spa-like eucalyptus scent mixed in. The organic formula's base is made with shea butter and coconut oil, two tried and true lip hydrators.
Lip Balm, milk + honey ($5)
Follain Lip Balm
This is made with soothing chamomile flower oil—as well as argan oil and shea butter. The application feels lush—and even though you'll want to reapply it all day, you really don't have to: Your lips are that soft. And the pretty sea-foam-green packaging? Doesn't hurt either.
Lip Balm, Follain ($9)
Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
If you've tried anything of Weleda's, you know they are not messing around on hydration. Every single one of their formulas delivers. Their lip butter is no exception. For the most dry, cracked, weary lips: This is your rescue.
Skin Food Lip Butter, Weleda ($6.99)
Kora Organics Noni Lip Treatment
Noni fruit extract is the throughline for all of Kora Organics' products. For good reason: It contains tons of antioxidants and minerals. This pot also holds a super ingredient blend of licorice root, desert date oil, and cupuacu butter. If you prefer a more creamy texture to your balms, this will be your favorite.
Noni Lip Treatment, Kora Organics ($24)
Henné Organics Lip Serum
This is the 24K gold standard of luxe lip products (I mean, the rollerball is literally 24K gold). The antioxidant serum's hero ingredient is the arctic cloudberry oil, a true powerhouse active. And to help justify the pretty price tag: You don't use this all-day/every-day as you might your drugstore favorite. This is intended to be a treatment product and should be used as such. Worth mentioning: The chic black glass packaging.
Lip Serum, Henné Organics ($45)
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.