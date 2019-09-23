mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

13 Natural & Nontoxic Lip Balms: The Very Best You Must Try

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 23, 2019

Ah, the lip balm: The true unsung hero of the beauty world. Usually not as shiny or high-tech as its skin care counterparts, nor as colorful and fun as the makeup alternative. But you know how crucial these little tubes and pots are if you've ever been caught in need and can't find your trusted go-to. Here, a few of your favorites in the natural and natural-leaning world. Give one a go; it might become your favorite, too.

Biossance Rose Vegan Lip Balm

It starts off hard like a pressed serum, but if you warm it up with your fingers, it melts into the most silky, smooth product. The hydrating heroes are the rose absolute, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid—and the slight plumping effect comes from the Wakame algae.

Rose Vegan Lip Balm, Biossance ($18)

Bite Beauty Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm

This thick, decedent balm won't drag on our lips when you're applying: It lays down an ample, butterlike layer that feels so plush, thanks to the agave nectar and cocoa butter. It has a soft-focus finish, so perfect for those who might have a few cracks or fine lines they're looking to blur out.

Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm, Bite Beauty ($14)

Eczema Honey Nourishing Lip Balm

Unfortunately, eczema can be just as much of a problem for lips as it can the rest of the skin (the technical names are lip dermatitis or eczematous cheilitis). This uses colloidal oatmeal, organic honey, and various oils to help repair damage and scabs.

Nourishing Lip Balm, Eczema Honey ($6.99)

Caudalíe Lip Conditioner

We've reached my favorite: At any given moment I have no less than three in my possession (home, purse, work). It's made with a combo of antioxidants, ceramides, plant waxes, and fair-trade organic shea butter. It hugs lips so softly with a balmy finish, making your natural lip shade look its best.

Lip Conditioner, Caudalíe ($12)

Bybi Plumper & Buffer

Prep with the 100% natural brown sugar scrub (which has plenty of hydrating oils and actives in its own right); top with the peppermint-tinged balm to give lips that oh-so-subtle pout. Bybi's packaging is also made with a plastic-like material that's actually biodegradable sugar cane.

Plumper & Buffer, Bybi ($22)

Odacité Pure Elements Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum

For those looking for serious lip care benefits, this has two famously powerful antioxidants: vitamin C and CoQ10 to neutralize free-radicals, target sun damage, and fight oxidative stress. Also cool: The Aventurine crystal rollerball is said to bring good luck (it's also quite cooling).

Pure Elements Aventurine Kiss Lip Serum, Odacité ($48)

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

Just seeing this little tin brings back the taste of this cult-classic balm to my lips. Vitamin E and beeswax coat the lips, and that hint of peppermint oil provides the most refreshing sensation. Also: Holding this little tin, with its vintage-like design, is just so delightful.

Beeswax Lip Balm, Burt's Bees ($3.49)

Lano Lanolips The Original Lanostick

Taking their bestselling balm, and turning it into a windup stick, Lanolips has created a new version of The Original perfect for those on the go. But it still has all the elements you love: 100% natural ingredients, moisturizing lanolin, and texture that stays on all day long.

Lanolips The Original Lanostick, Lano ($16.95)

milk + honey Lip Balm

This little gem comes in Coconut (seen here) that has a sweet vanilla scent and Mint, which also has the spa-like eucalyptus scent mixed in. The organic formula's base is made with shea butter and coconut oil, two tried and true lip hydrators.

Lip Balm, milk + honey ($5)

Follain Lip Balm

This is made with soothing chamomile flower oil—as well as argan oil and shea butter. The application feels lush—and even though you'll want to reapply it all day, you really don't have to: Your lips are that soft. And the pretty sea-foam-green packaging? Doesn't hurt either.

Lip Balm, Follain ($9)

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter

If you've tried anything of Weleda's, you know they are not messing around on hydration. Every single one of their formulas delivers. Their lip butter is no exception. For the most dry, cracked, weary lips: This is your rescue.

Skin Food Lip Butter, Weleda ($6.99)

Kora Organics Noni Lip Treatment

Noni fruit extract is the throughline for all of Kora Organics' products. For good reason: It contains tons of antioxidants and minerals. This pot also holds a super ingredient blend of licorice root, desert date oil, and cupuacu butter. If you prefer a more creamy texture to your balms, this will be your favorite.

Noni Lip Treatment, Kora Organics ($24)

Henné Organics Lip Serum

This is the 24K gold standard of luxe lip products (I mean, the rollerball is literally 24K gold). The antioxidant serum's hero ingredient is the arctic cloudberry oil, a true powerhouse active. And to help justify the pretty price tag: You don't use this all-day/every-day as you might your drugstore favorite. This is intended to be a treatment product and should be used as such. Worth mentioning: The chic black glass packaging.

Lip Serum, Henné Organics ($45)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-natural-nontoxic-lip-balms

Your article and new folder have been saved!