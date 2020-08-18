A very common skin condition, yet not well understood by the general public. “The most common causes of dryness around the nose is a condition called ‘seborrheic dermatitis,’ also known as dandruff on the face. Seborrheic dermatitis is not a fungal infection, but is your body’s inflammatory response to the presence of fungus that we all have on our scalp and face. While it usually appears and dry, red, scaly skin in the folds on the sides of the nose, it can also affect the eyebrows or any area of the face,” says Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics.

We all have a plethora of fungal and bacterial strains on us (called the microbiome), and this is actually what helps keep our skin strong, healthy, and barrier protected. However, sometimes something triggers us internally to respond negatively to these organisms; that’s when you get eczema (or called dermatitis). When this reaction is localized around the nose, we call it Seborrheic dermatitis or eczema. At this time we don’t fully understand why some people’s bodies react this way, however some mechanisms (like our skin’s protein structure and our genes) seem to be involved.