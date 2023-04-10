It almost seems counterintuitive for the nose to have this pesky problem. The nose, after all, is home to oil-producing pores; should it not be oiler? And for some it is, but for others, this actually causes the issue itself. "The dry and scaly skin around the nose is usually not due to a lack of oil production in that area," says Rodney. "Instead, the trigger of the scaling is skin irritation and inflammation. One possibility is that there are more fungal organisms and mites within these pores, which trigger inflammatory conditions seborrheic dermatitis and rosacea."