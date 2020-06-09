mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

New Study Brings Us One Step Closer To Treating Skin Conditions Like Eczema & Psoriasis

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Scratching Her Arm

Image by iStock

June 9, 2020 — 22:21 PM

Triggers for inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis range far and wide (things like allergies, cold weather, spicy foods, even internal factors like stress can be at play). And while derms have identified plenty of these potential irritants, we still don't actually know the root cause of these conditions. Well thanks to a new study, we are one step closer to (hopefully) understanding what's at the root of these skin conditions: It comes down to the genetic structure of your skin barrier.

Needless to say, your skin barrier is important, and discovering ways to support it is something we discuss at length here at mbg. So when a new study identifies a protein structure in the skin that helps protect this barrier, consider us captivated.  

Here’s what they found. 

In a study conducted on newborn mice, a group of researchers at the Black Family Stem Cell Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai discovered an essential protein for forming the skin barrier, called HDAC3. Even more-so, mice without the HDAC3 protein were unable to develop a functional skin barrier.

Your skin barrier prevents water loss as well as prevents irritants from entering the dermis, so it makes sense that a dysfunctional barrier would result in significantly dehydrated skin and exacerbate inflammatory conditions (like the previously mentioned eczema).

"While HDAC3 has been studied in diverse contexts, its role and transcriptional partners in the developing epidermis had not been identified until now,” says Katherine Szigety, an M.D./Ph.D. student and first author of the study, in a news release. Meaning, we’re just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to this beneficial protein in our skin—but its potential for better understanding inflammatory skin conditions is quite promising. 

It's actually the very next step for the research group, according to director of the Black Family Stem Cell Institute Sarah E. Millar, Ph.D. Now that they know how important this is for a functional skin barrier, they can now dive deeper into these specific skin conditions, whether those patients lack the important molecule, and how it all comes into play together.

Currently, limiting known triggers is how patients are advised to keep flare-ups to a minimum; in fact, as of now, identifying and avoiding those triggers is perhaps the most important part of treating inflammatory skin conditions, according to derms. But if we can find the root cause of these diseases, perhaps it’ll lead to much earlier interventions, more targeted remedies, and even a long-term treatment.

Article continues below

So where do we go from here?

While the jury’s still out if this protein (or lack thereof) is what causes skin concerns like eczema and psoriasis, it brings us one step closer to treating those conditions down the line. After all, a strong skin barrier is crucial for keeping that inflammation at bay; if you often suffer from some unforgiving flare-ups, this protein could very well hold a portion of the blame.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

Alexandra Engler
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Beauty

Skin Care Power Couples: 5 Pairs To Look For In Your Supplements

Jamie Schneider
Skin Care Power Couples: 5 Pairs To Look For In Your Supplements
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Abby Moore
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Recipes

Stop Buying Premade Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Stop Buying Premade Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Making Plant-Based "Ricotta" Is Easier Than You Think — Here's How

Eliza Sullivan
Making Plant-Based "Ricotta" Is Easier Than You Think — Here's How
Women's Health

I Gave Birth In A Pandemic: Here's What I Learned During My Pregnancy

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
I Gave Birth In A Pandemic: Here's What I Learned During My Pregnancy
Friendships

A Psychotherapist On How To Be There For Your Black Friends Right Now

Kelly Gonsalves
A Psychotherapist On How To Be There For Your Black Friends Right Now
Integrative Health

Sleep Doctors Share How To Keep Dreams From Waking You Up At Night

Sarah Regan
Sleep Doctors Share How To Keep Dreams From Waking You Up At Night
Integrative Health

The One Supplement You May Not Be Buying Organic — But Should Be

Emma Loewe
The One Supplement You May Not Be Buying Organic — But Should Be
Change-Makers

49 Black Nutritionists, Chefs & Food Experts To Know & Learn From

Abby Moore
49 Black Nutritionists, Chefs & Food Experts To Know & Learn From
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-identifies-essential-protein-for-strong-skin-barrier

Your article and new folder have been saved!