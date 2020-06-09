In a study conducted on newborn mice, a group of researchers at the Black Family Stem Cell Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai discovered an essential protein for forming the skin barrier, called HDAC3. Even more-so, mice without the HDAC3 protein were unable to develop a functional skin barrier.

Your skin barrier prevents water loss as well as prevents irritants from entering the dermis, so it makes sense that a dysfunctional barrier would result in significantly dehydrated skin and exacerbate inflammatory conditions (like the previously mentioned eczema).

"While HDAC3 has been studied in diverse contexts, its role and transcriptional partners in the developing epidermis had not been identified until now,” says Katherine Szigety, an M.D./Ph.D. student and first author of the study, in a news release. Meaning, we’re just starting to scratch the surface when it comes to this beneficial protein in our skin—but its potential for better understanding inflammatory skin conditions is quite promising.

It's actually the very next step for the research group, according to director of the Black Family Stem Cell Institute Sarah E. Millar, Ph.D. Now that they know how important this is for a functional skin barrier, they can now dive deeper into these specific skin conditions, whether those patients lack the important molecule, and how it all comes into play together.

Currently, limiting known triggers is how patients are advised to keep flare-ups to a minimum; in fact, as of now, identifying and avoiding those triggers is perhaps the most important part of treating inflammatory skin conditions, according to derms. But if we can find the root cause of these diseases, perhaps it’ll lead to much earlier interventions, more targeted remedies, and even a long-term treatment.