Everything You've Wanted To Know About The Skin Microbiome

It's good to get outdoors and in nature for your physical health, mental health, and it turns out, your microbiome. And unfortunately, people are increasingly living in urban environments—some without regular access to green parks, meaning human micro floras are becoming less diverse overtime.

In fact, research finds that contact with nature—or the lack of contact—directly influences your microflora diversity. "In industrialized countries, non-communicable diseases have been increasing in prevalence since the middle of the 20th century," the study elaborates. "While the causal mechanisms remain poorly understood, increased population density, pollution, sedentary behavior, smoking, changes in diet, and limited outdoor exposure have all been proposed as significant contributors."

The study went on to show that exposing yourself to greenery—be it the rugged outdoors or even urban green landscapes—improves the diversity of your microflora in a beneficial way. And what's happening is actually simple: The microbes found in nature literally transfer to your skin (and nasal) biomes through the simple act of touch and breathing. (While this is exciting to understand how closely human and earth biomes can be connected—the researchers couldn't draw any conclusions on long-term benefits of this exposure yet, and noted more research should be done in this area so we can better understand how to improve our skin microbiomes.)