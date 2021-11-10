Everything You've Wanted To Know About The Skin Microbiome

So if you're addicted to "clean," you could be damaging your skin microbiome. Take soap and sulfates, for example: By their very nature, it's alkalinizing. That's how it works to remove dirt and microbes. But recall that our skin microbiome prefers a pH of about 5. At this relatively acidic pH, the healthy microbiome thrives. It's also understood that the opportunistic bacteria—the dysbiotic players—do better at a higher, more alkaline pH. And soap has a pH of up to about 10. Thus, we may actually be damaging our microflora with soap or other alkaline topical products and setting the stage for increased risk for skin issues.