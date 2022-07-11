 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
A Functional Medicine Doctor Shares Why (And How) To Filter Your Water
|
Expert Opinion A Functional Medicine Doctor Shares Why (And How) To Filter Your Water

A Functional Medicine Doctor Shares Why (And How) To Filter Your Water

Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Frank Lipman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Frank Lipman is a widely recognized trailblazer and leader in functional and integrative medicine, and a New York Times best-selling author.
A Functional Medicine Doctor Shares Why (And How) To Filter Your Water

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on July 11, 2022

Water is a life-sustaining fluid, but if you're drinking yours straight out of the tap, it might contain more than just H2O. Based on the Environmental Working Group (EWG)'s comprehensive Tap Water Database, which compiles results from water utility testing across the U.S., the water in some communities can contain potentially dangerous chemicals. Here's my take on how to make sure your water isn't harming your health.

Why your tap water might not be as clean as you think it is.

Even "clean" drinking water that flows from the tap isn't what most of us would think of as clean. It's traveled through miles of pipeline, picking up contaminants and runoff along the way. It's also probably been disinfected with chemicals that can leave potentially carcinogenic byproducts behind. (One important thing to note: Disinfection is a necessary evil, and without it, waterborne illnesses would be a constant problem.)

According to the EWG's investigation, at the time of this writing, roughly 85% of the population was drinking tap water that contained over 300 contaminants—more than half of which were not regulated by the EPA. Add to the mix an ever-growing list of new chemical compounds that come online just about every day, and well, the water will probably only get murkier over time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to drink instead.

Just because there could be issues with your tap does not mean you should resort to buying bottled water instead. The bottled water market is virtually unregulated, and even the EPA says it's not necessarily safer than tap. Plus, bottled water is terrible for the environment: Roughly 17 million barrels of oil go into a year's worth of plastic bottles, according to The Pacific Institute. What's worse, because of the low recycling rates in the U.S., roughly two-thirds of those bottles will wind up in landfills or eventually make their way to the ocean, polluting waters and harming wildlife.

Instead of going this route, I recommend filtering your water at home. Ideally, you'd be able to buy a whole-house filtration system—but they can be really pricey. If that isn't in the cards, invest in individual units for your kitchen tap and shower. (If you're really worried about your shower, in particular, I'd also recommend taking colder showers so that your pores are less open to potential contaminants.)

What to look for in a water filter.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

First, you'll want to make sure that whatever filter you buy is verified by NSF International, an independent nonprofit group that tests and verifies the ability of filters to weed out certain contaminants. From there, you can decide what kind of filter is best for your home and lifestyle: an under-the-counter model, countertop model, or pitcher.

  • Under-the-counter filters are great because they're tucked away out of sight and receive very high marks for filtration. However, the initial purchase price plus cost per gallon can be a bit higher than the other options, and there is some installation involved.
  • Countertop filters use water pressure to force water through the filtration process, which helps make water healthier and tastier, removing more contaminants than standard pitcher systems. Countertop systems require minimal installation (a small hose but no permanent fixtures) and take up only a few inches of counter space.
  • Water pitchers work well for the space-challenged because they're portable, need no installation, fit easily in the fridge, and are available on just about every street corner. They do a decent job of filtering out some of the major contaminants but generally not as many as under-the-counter and countertop versions. And while the initial investment is small, filters need frequent replacement, which boosts the cost per gallon over other methods. My favorite pitcher (and the one we use in my office) is the Aquasana Powered Water Filtration System.

Water filtration is a simple way to support your health, and there are many ways to do it. I'll drink to that!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Frank Lipman, M.D.
For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease:...
Read More

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/filter-your-water

Your article and new folder have been saved!