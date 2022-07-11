A Functional Medicine Doctor Shares Why (And How) To Filter Your Water

Even "clean" drinking water that flows from the tap isn't what most of us would think of as clean. It's traveled through miles of pipeline, picking up contaminants and runoff along the way. It's also probably been disinfected with chemicals that can leave potentially carcinogenic byproducts behind. (One important thing to note: Disinfection is a necessary evil, and without it, waterborne illnesses would be a constant problem.)

According to the EWG's investigation, at the time of this writing, roughly 85% of the population was drinking tap water that contained over 300 contaminants—more than half of which were not regulated by the EPA. Add to the mix an ever-growing list of new chemical compounds that come online just about every day, and well, the water will probably only get murkier over time.