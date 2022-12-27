4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again

Plastic bottles are resource-intensive to manufacture, fill, and ship around the globe, so each one comes with a hefty carbon footprint. Not to mention, considering the troubled state of the recycling industry in the U.S., it's exceedingly difficult to tell whether your plastics are actually being properly recycled. The ones that aren't recycled are extremely slow to biodegrade: What you drink in a few minutes can stick around for 1,000 years. The easiest way to ensure that plastic water bottles don't end up sitting in a landfill, adding toxins1 into the watersheds and soil, is to avoid them in the first place.