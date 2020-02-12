4 Reasons To Never Drink Bottled Water Again

From CSAs and farmers markets to trendy farm-to-table restaurants, local food is everywhere these days. And guess what? That local food is grown and cooked with...local water! Water is an integral (but invisible) part of every sustainable, healthy food system, so it's something we should all be appreciating more.

With that being said, tap water is far from crystal clear in many parts of the country. The first step in nixing plastic bottles is finding out the state of your tap water. To do so, I recommend this helpful resource from the Environmental Working Group that shows you the chemicals in your municipal water supply and provides advice on the purification system that's right for your area. Once you're equipped with that information, you can filter your own water and store it in one of the many durable, reusable water bottles on the market these days. (Just look for ones that are BPA-free.)

The only thing left to do after that is remember your bottle as you're jogging out the door. But if "keys, wallet, yoga mat" are on your mental checklist anyway, what's one more item?

When you ditch disposable bottled water, you save money, live healthier, and join a movement for global sustainability.