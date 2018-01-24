mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Climate Change

These Reusable Water Bottles Give Back To The Planet

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Photo by S'well

January 24, 2018

Globally, we now cycle through a million plastic bottles a minute—only about 9 percent of which are recycled. Single-use bottles are harmful to the environment, and we can do better. With all the beautiful reusable water bottles on the market these days, there really is no excuse to drink out of a plastic one. Make the eco-friendly choice and go with one of these mission-driven reusable bottle companies.

S'well

By now, many people have heard whisperings of S'well's minimalist, sleek design and almost magical ability to keep drinks piping hot and ice cold, but did you know the bottle also has a philanthropic component? With annual revenue topping $100 million, the popular company calls UNICEF, American Forests, and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation partners and has donated $800,000 since 2015. In 2018, S'well's sights are set on bringing clean water to rural villages in Madagascar.

Article continues below

d.Stil

d.Stil offers "hydration with a purpose" with its colorful BPA-free bottle. By teaming up with Water.org, the water access nonprofit that Matt Damon co-founded, the Seattle-based bottle company hopes to help bring clean drinking water to 3.5 million people by 2020. Their product has a reasonable price point, and it's available at Target stores around the country.

Soma

A portion of proceeds from Soma's glass bottles and water filters go toward Charity: Water projects in developing countries around the world. The mission-driven brand has also released limited-edition items to call more attention to clean water initiatives.

Article continues below

Klean Kanteen

A certified B-corp, Klean Kanteen offers a sustainably made bottle that gives back. The company offsets their electricity use with renewable energy credits, uses recycled packaging material, and gives money to environmental causes through a partnership with 1% for the Planet.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask's durable, super-insulated product just begs to be taken on an outdoor adventure. And the company's partnership with Parks for All means that their bottles are helping maintain some of the most beautiful wild places in America, like the Pacific Crest Trail and Oregon State Parks.

Article continues below

Love Bottle

Every Love Bottle features the work of an American artist on top of a recycled glass canvas. The business also donates 5 percent of each purchase to Global Water to help deliver clean water to those in need.

The perfect complement to a reusable water bottle? Some recycled athleisure, of course.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/philanthropic-water-bottles

Your article and new folder have been saved!