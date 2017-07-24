Even though the water we drink in the United States is regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act since 1974, the reality is we don't go far enough to protect our water for our health. In fact, only 91 pollutants are regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act, yet more than 60,000 chemicals are used.

One study found 316 contaminants in our water and a staggering 202 of those contaminants had no safety standards. An estimated 132 million Americans in 45 states had unregulated pollutants in their tap water!

A New York Times investigation estimated that from 2004 to 2009, 62 million Americans have been exposed to drinking water contaminated with thousands of unregulated chemicals.

As a functional medicine practitioner, I frequently get asked what should one do for clean, healthy water. With the atrocities that happened in Flint, Michigan, it is up to us to find out what's in our water. Instead of trusting and waiting for the government to do more to clean up our water supply, what can we do today to take responsibility for the water we drink? Well, I'm glad you asked.

This, my friend, is your personal guide for everything you need to know to drink clean, healthy water.