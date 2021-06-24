Now that straws are out of the picture, it's time to set our sights on the next wasteful item we could all live without. To-go coffee cups have my vote! They're unnecessary, often unrecyclable, and sold in staggering amounts. (Starbucks alone doles out about 8,000 per minute.) But with so many reusable options on the market these days, it's easier than ever for anyone to sip sustainably.

Here are the best reusable coffee cups and travel mugs for kicking the single-use habit for good.