The Best Reusable Cups & Mugs For Every Type Of Coffee Drinker
Now that straws are out of the picture, it's time to set our sights on the next wasteful item we could all live without. To-go coffee cups have my vote! They're unnecessary, often unrecyclable, and sold in staggering amounts. (Starbucks alone doles out about 8,000 per minute.) But with so many reusable options on the market these days, it's easier than ever for anyone to sip sustainably.
Here are the best reusable coffee cups and travel mugs for kicking the single-use habit for good.
1. For the coffee shop regular: Keep Cup Australis Thermal
Keep Cup's small (12 oz) size and signature holding band make it easy to store in your bag and bring on the go. This cute color-block thermal is double-walled in stainless steel to keep your drink hot or cold for hours.
Keep Cup Australis Thermal ($30)
2. For the minimalist: Hitch Bottle and Cup
At first glance, Hitch is just a sleek water bottle. But unscrew the bottom and you'll find an insulated coffee cup (complete with a barista fill line!) nuzzled inside that you can remove and cover with an attached lid. This clever, BPA-free design fills all your drink needs in one go.
Hitch also strives to be a climate-positive company by planting trees and removing ocean trash with each purchase.
Hitch Bottle and Cup ($69)
3. For the space saver: Stojo 12 oz cup
Stojo brand cups are made from soft but sturdy food-grade silicone, with a leak-proof plastic lid. Their collapsible accordion design means that once you finish your brew, you can fold your cup down to be about the size of a coaster. Heading out for the day and don't want to lug around a clunky thermos with you? This is the one for you.
Stojo 12 oz cup ($15)
4. For the cold brew fanatic: Soma Brew Bottle
This double-walled bottle is topped with a covert stainless-steel filter, so you can brew your own cold brew straight into a glass. Let your brew sit in the fridge overnight and come morning, your fresh coffee will be ready for the taking. The brew bottle works for hot coffee and tea, too!
Soma Brew Bottle ($40)
5. For the splasher: Yeti 20 oz Rambler
If you've ever power walked your way into the office, you probably know the feeling of hot coffee dripping all over your hand. This rambler comes with a magnetic lid that's designed to keep splashing to a minimum. Yeti is known for its super-durable drinkware, so this would be a good pick for the outdoorsy drinker as well.
Yeti 20 oz Rambler ($29.99)
6. For the slow caffeinator: Hydro Flask 16 oz
Hydroflask's double-walled design keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours. This 16 oz size is ideal for transporting coffee for two, keeping a whole day's worth of joe hot, or satisfying a very strong coffee craving. It comes with a leak-proof lid that you spin before sipping.
Hydro Flask 16 oz Coffee with Flex Sip™ Lid ($32.95)
7. For the sleepy commuter: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug
Zojirushi's slow-release mouthpiece allows you to drink your coffee while riding public transport—without spilling hot liquid all over yourself. It comes with a safety lock that prevents the lid from accidentally opening and its 5-year heat retention warranty means your brews will have a happy home for commutes to come. It's pricey, but if the 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews are any indication, it's well worth it.
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug, 12-Ounce ($59.99)
8. For the driver: Contigo Huron Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Contigo's sleek, lightweight travel mug fits snuggly in your cup holder and its lid is easy to snap open and closed. Best of all, it's leakproof, so you can stick it in your bag still full without having to worry about a coffee emergency.
Contigo Huron Stainless Steel Travel Mug with SNAPSEAL™ Lid, 16oz ($12.99)
9. For the stylish sipper: Corkcicle x Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler
This cup combines the well-insulated build of Corkcicle with the fun designs of Rifle Paper Co. It's an unassuming heavy-duty tumbler concealed in a lovely shell.
Corkcicle x Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler ($34.95)
