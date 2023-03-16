With spring just around the corner in the Northern hemisphere, the next few weeks are wonderfully transitional. They're a time to consider how you want to show up in the new season and start laying the groundwork. We can incorporate natural elements into our planning by welcoming a new houseplant into our space that represents our desire to change and evolve. Dutifully water it over winter's last hurrah and wait for it to grow in the spring light—reminding us to do the same. If you're not sure about your goals for the spring season, find inspiration in these planet-focused resolutions.