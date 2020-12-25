This is the easiest way to gauge how much moisture is in your plant's soil, as all it requires is an index finger. "Use your finger like you would a cake test," McCullough says. Stick it about two inches into your plant's soil (a good way down your finger) and feel around. If the soil is totally dry to the touch, it needs water. If it's still wet, move on and wait to water another day.

If you don't want to go off feel alone, you can also observe what your finger looks like after this little probe. "If you stick your finger in and there's water, you'll have some dirt on your finger when it comes up. If you don't, the soil is pretty dry." Again, think cake tester: Residue on your finger means that the plant needs to go "back into the oven" so to speak, and dry out a little more before it's ready for watering.

For those who don't want to get dirty, using a chopstick for this would work too. No matter the tool you're using for this method, it's important to really get in there. Don't just grace the surface level of the soil; get down to root level. And don't worry about disturbing your plant—chances are it will appreciate the extra aeration, which keeps its soil from getting compacted over time.