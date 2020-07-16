mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home

Why Houseplant Pots Need To Have Drainage Holes & How To Make Your Own

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Cozy Bedroom Shelf With A Variety of Houseplants

Image by Prudence Earl / Unsplash

July 16, 2020 — 12:13 PM

The No. 1 rule of plant parenting: Don't buy a houseplant just because it's pretty. Always consider its water, humidity, and lighting needs to ensure it stands a chance of surviving in your space. The same rule applies for houseplant pots, too: Choosing one based on aesthetics alone is a no-no. Once one catches your eye, be sure to turn it over and check for the most important functional feature: a drainage hole.

Why do houseplant pots need to have drainage holes?

"You always want to drench your plants on watering day. That's problematic if there's not a hole at the bottom of the pot because then all that water is just sitting in there," Maryah Greene, the founder of Green Piece, tells mbg. Greene says that this thorough drenching is important since it ensures that water is evenly distributed throughout a plant's roots and soil.

When a plant sits in a pot with a drainage hole, you'll know you've watered it enough when the water starts running through the hole. With no hole, you won't know when your greenery is properly hydrated and you'll run the risk of overwatering—a leading cause of plant death. With nowhere to go, all that water will essentially drown your plant's root system.

"It won't have the same spunk or ability to stand on its own," Greene says of an overwatered plant. Droopy, leathery leaves or brown spots are also signs that a plant is getting too much water.

Advertisement

What if my pot doesn't have a hole?

If one of your pots doesn't have holes, you don't need to toss it out. Here, Greene shares some quick ways to rejigger it so it provides proper drainage:

1. Drill a hole in it.

A simple fix for those who know their way around the drill, you can add your own hole to the bottom of the pot. You can also do this for other household items you want to turn into pots, such as bowls or mugs, as long as you're confident the material won't shatter.

Advertisement

2. Add a layer of rocks to the bottom.

"If you have a decorative pot with no hole at the bottom, you can get drainage rocks like lava rocks or pebbles to put at the bottom inch or two of your pot," says Greene. "Completely line it with rocks; this will act as a drainage layer so the roots that get to the bottom of the pot aren't just sitting in excess water."

3. Put a plastic nursery pot inside it.

Those plastic nursery pots that houseplants come in almost always have holes. While you don't want to keep your plant in there forever (they'll likely outgrow them and need a new home after a while), you can leave them for a few months. Place the plastic pot inside your decorative planter and remove it when it's watering time.

It's not a bad idea to start keeping plastic pots after using them so that you have them on hand when a houseplant needs to be repotted in a larger space. Less to recycle, too!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Target's New Online Feature Makes It So Easy For You To Shop Black-Owned Brands

Jamie Schneider
Target's New Online Feature Makes It So Easy For You To Shop Black-Owned Brands
Beauty

Can Essential Oils Help Hair Growth? Here's What The Research Says

Andrea Jordan
Can Essential Oils Help Hair Growth? Here's What The Research Says
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Home

Bugs, Begone: A Super Easy Way To Get Pests Off Your Houseplants

Sarah Regan
Bugs, Begone: A Super Easy Way To Get Pests Off Your Houseplants
Off-the-Grid

How To Make The Switch To Reusable Paper Towels & Our Go-To Brands

Emma Loewe
How To Make The Switch To Reusable Paper Towels & Our Go-To Brands
Beauty

Vegan Makeup: 11 Stunning & Chic Plant-Based Products To Try

Jamie Schneider
Vegan Makeup: 11 Stunning & Chic Plant-Based Products To Try
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

How A Relationship With A Narcissist Can Cause Lifelong Trauma + How To Heal

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How A Relationship With A Narcissist Can Cause Lifelong Trauma + How To Heal
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Protect Your Immune System As Quarantine Orders Lift

Emma Loewe
5 Ways To Protect Your Immune System As Quarantine Orders Lift
Integrative Health

A Chiropractor Explains If It's Ever Okay To Crack Your Own Back

B.J. Hardick, D.C.
A Chiropractor Explains If It's Ever Okay To Crack Your Own Back
Recovery

One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain

Eliza Sullivan
One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain
Love

Think You Know What You Want In A Partner? Research Says You Might Not

Sarah Regan
Think You Know What You Want In A Partner? Research Says You Might Not
Climate Change

Lower-Methane Burgers Could Be Good News For Eco-Conscious Meat Eaters

Emma Loewe
Lower-Methane Burgers Could Be Good News For Eco-Conscious Meat Eaters
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-houseplant-pots-need-drainage-holes

Your article and new folder have been saved!