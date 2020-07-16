"You always want to drench your plants on watering day. That's problematic if there's not a hole at the bottom of the pot because then all that water is just sitting in there," Maryah Greene, the founder of Green Piece, tells mbg. Greene says that this thorough drenching is important since it ensures that water is evenly distributed throughout a plant's roots and soil.

When a plant sits in a pot with a drainage hole, you'll know you've watered it enough when the water starts running through the hole. With no hole, you won't know when your greenery is properly hydrated and you'll run the risk of overwatering—a leading cause of plant death. With nowhere to go, all that water will essentially drown your plant's root system.

"It won't have the same spunk or ability to stand on its own," Greene says of an overwatered plant. Droopy, leathery leaves or brown spots are also signs that a plant is getting too much water.