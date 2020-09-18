Gnats and other pests love damp soil. If you're noticing pests hover around your plants, it might be time to scope out the soil.

You can confirm any suspected diagnosis by gently shaking it out of its container and checking out the root system. If overwatering is the issue, the roots will look dark and feel mushy to the touch. The plant's soil may also give off a sour, funky smell, due to water-loving bacteria forming around the roots.