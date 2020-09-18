5 Telltale Signs You're Giving Your Plant Too Much Water
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
From ferns to ficus', different houseplants have different water needs. Succulents and pothos, for example, are fine with a dry spell here and there, while others, like ferns, prefer a steady stream of moisture. Finding that watering sweet spot is important, as overwatering and underwatering can lead to one unhappy plant pal. Here are five signs that you've gone too far in the watering department and should cut back.
5 signs of overwatering.
A plant's roots require a balance of water and oxygen to thrive, and when there's too much water, they essentially drown. While every plant variety has its own way of expressing itself, these are the five most common signs of potential overwatering.
1. The soil is always wet to the touch.
If you haven't watered recently, feel the soil an inch or so beneath the surface. If it's still moist from your last watering session, it could be oversaturated with water. Make sure to invest in planters with drainage holes, to prevent excess moisture from pooling in the soil.
2. The leaves are yellowing.
According to houseplant consultant Stu Wilson, aka Plantastic Mr. Fox, yellowing leaves are one of the main signs of over watering. Ironically, leaves can yellow when they don't have enough water, too. Check the soil's moisture levels to figure out what the culprit is in your case.
3. Soft squishy stems.
Wilson notes soft and squishy stems are another visible sign of overwatering, particularly on alocasias. These appear because the whole plant is taking in too much moisture and starting to puff up and lose firmness.
4. The leaves have brown edges or spots.
Sometimes, if leaves take in too much water, their cells become oversaturated and burst—causing brown spots to form. Dark spots on leaves can also be a sign of underwatering, but here's a pro tip from Rebecca Bullene, the founder of Brooklyn-based plant shop Greenery Unlimited: Browning along a leaf's edges usually points to underwatering, while splotches in the middle of the leaves signal overwatering.
5. The soil is attracting pests.
Gnats and other pests love damp soil. If you're noticing pests hover around your plants, it might be time to scope out the soil.
You can confirm any suspected diagnosis by gently shaking it out of its container and checking out the root system. If overwatering is the issue, the roots will look dark and feel mushy to the touch. The plant's soil may also give off a sour, funky smell, due to water-loving bacteria forming around the roots.
How to fix an overwatered plant
If you're pretty sure your plant has fallen victim to an accidental overwatering, have no fear. It can be revived, though, yes, there are some fatal cases.
Wilson advices removing soggy, damaged roots and repotting your plant in new soil. Then, place it in "a sunny position with good air flow," and hold off on watering until the soil feels thoroughly dry to the touch in the future. Your plant should begin to show signs of improvement within a week or so. "This is a general rule," he adds, "but I'd always advise to research each plant's individual needs."
The bottom line.
This greenery woe happens to the best of us, but it doesn't have to spell the end of your favorite plant. Learn what each of your plants' water requirements are and do your best to stick to them, but when overwatering happens, now you know what to do.
