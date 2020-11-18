Succulence is defined as the "storage of utilizable water in living tissues in one or several plant parts in such a way as to allow the plant to be temporarily independent from external water supply but to retain at least some physiological activity." In other words, any plant that falls into the succulent category—your cacti, your snake plant, your money tree—can last a while between waterings by pulling moisture from reserves in its leaves, stems, and roots.

This adaptation serves succulents well in the dry, hot landscapes they're native to. But in households with plant parents who uses watering as a love language? Not so much.

Overwatering is a huge cause of houseplant death generally, and it's especially common in succulents. Here's the scoop on how and how often to water this resilient type of plant.