It's difficult to recreate the misty environment of a waterfall indoors, which is why Maidenhair Ferns can make for such high-maintenance houseplants. When considering where to place yours at home, look for a spot that gets ample light but doesn't sit in direct sun all day. Near Eastern or Northern-facing windowsills, but not directly on them, is a good bet.

Then, consider humidity: Ferns hate dry air and should be placed as far from air conditioning units as possible. Terracotta pots can also dry out these ferns' soil, according to Failla, so consider keeping your plant in the plastic pot it came in and then placing that in the decorative planter of your choice. "Drainage holes are also important with ferns because they like moist soil, but not soggy soil," she adds, "so it's important for the water to be able to drain out the bottom of the pot during the frequent waterings."

To further boost humidity, you can place your fern next to other greenery (plants naturally emit humidity when next to other plants!), next to a humidifier, inside an enclosed glass cloche or terrarium, or even in your bathroom. "If you have natural light, it will love the moisture given off by your showers and baths every day," says Failla.