First things first: Know that repotting doesn't necessarily mean you need to transfer your plant to an entirely new home. Sometimes, like when soil has become too compacted, your plant's roots might just need a good rinse and fresh soil, and you can get away with placing them back into the same vessel. You can tell your soil needs to be replaced if it doesn't seem to actually absorb any moisture when you water it and consistently looks dry and crusty.

In the following cases, though, you'll want to transfer your plant to a slightly larger pot that's an inch or two wider in diameter.