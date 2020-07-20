It's harder to correct for overwatering than underwatering. If your plant is overwatered, stop watering it for the time being and make sure that your pot has a drainage hole. (If it doesn't, you'll want to drill one yourself or swap it out for one that does; proper draining is key!) If yellow, mushy leaves continue to develop, it's time to check your plant for root rot. Take it out of its container and feel the roots. If they are dark and mushy, the plant could be a goner.