Knowing that the ficus Audrey thrives in warm, humid climates (these days it's also cultivated in parts of Florida) can give you a sense of the indoor growing conditions it needs. Maria Failla, the host of the Bloom & Grow Radio podcast, recommends placing yours in bright, indirect light; near an eastern- or northern-facing window would be great. Just make sure it isn't sitting in direct sunlight for hours on end in the afternoon. You should also keep yours away from doors, AC units, and open windows since it doesn't like dry or drafty areas and prefers humidity.

When cut, the ficus leaves can release harmful sap. As is the case with many potentially toxic houseplants, you'll want to monitor your ficus to make sure that your kids and pets don't bite into it. And be sure to wash your own hands after pruning the plant, just to be safe.