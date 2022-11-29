If you'd rather have your plant climb up something than hang down from it, you'll need to give it some guidance.

“Moss poles are a great way to train a plant to climb,” says Uyema. You can stick the moss pole straight into your plant's soil. Then, use some twine or garden wire to secure sections of the stem to the pole, adjusting their location over time.

You can also perch your plant next to existing structures such arches, doorways, bookshelves, and headboards.

When there’s a particular shape you’d like your plant to follow, command hooks or clips are an efficient (and less destructive) way to support and guide the vines. Trellises will also support the vertical growth of a plant, and they come in various shapes, sizes, and materials.