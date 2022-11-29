The String of Hearts is a semi-succulent native to South Africa. This stunner thrives in bright, indirect sunlight, preferably away from drafts, and well-draining soil. In the right conditions, you might even catch this beauty bloom.

As far as watering goes, treat the string of hearts like a succulent, letting the soil dry in its planter completely at least two-thirds of the way (use your finger to check!).

Growth rate: Fast