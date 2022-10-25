This is the brand’s first mattress that incorporates sustainable materials—although they’re mostly contained to the cover. The mattress’s design contains two layers of recycled coils, multiple layers of certified foam, and a soft cover made from organic cotton, merino wool, and recycled water bottles.

It’s a softer mattress (a 4 to 6 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale), but includes targeted support for your hips, which is great for side sleepers. People who love memory foam, but want a little more support and breathability than is typical, will dig this bed.

Like the brand’s other mattresses, this bed arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and might take a couple hours to reach its full height. The company also says there might be a slight smell to your mattress while it expands, but that it’s harmless and will go away quickly (which several reviewers confirm).

What customers say:

It’s a newer model, and doesn’t have a ton of reviews yet (about 200)—but it’s rated at a 4.5 out of five. One reviewer says, “This mattress is the perfect combination of plush and firm, doesn't shift around when the other person is getting in or out of bed, and doesn't sleep hot like some conventional mattresses.”

Most negative reviews are from people who find this bed either too firm or too soft. If it ends up not working out for you, Leesa will take it back within their 100-night trial for free and donate it to someone in need.

Eco-friendliness rating: 3 out of 5. We appreciate the use of recycled materials and organic cotton, but the company doesn’t share any specific organic certifications on its website. It is a certified B Corporation, though, which means it’s held to rigorous standards for public transparency, legal accountability, and environmental impact.