The 7 Best Memory Foam Mattresses Of 2022 + Who They're Good For
If you like the feeling of cloud-like comfort, you'll typically gravitate toward memory foam mattresses. The material is known for offering a cradling sensation and pressure relief, especially for side sleepers. What it's not known for, though, is being sustainable or eco-friendly.
While we could have easily assembled a list of highly-rated memory foam beds-in-a-box, we know you’ve likely turned to mindbodygreen because you care about your health and the health of Mother Earth. That’s why we did the extra legwork to vet each of these brands, not only for quality and non-toxic materials, but for environmental efforts, too.
Read on to find out how some of the best memory foam mattresses stack up in terms of quality, sustainability, comfort, and more.
Quick List:
Who is a memory mattress good for?
Cushy and soft, the feel of memory foam can be somewhat polarizing. It could be a good pick if any of the below apply to you.
You sleep strictly on your side.
The cradling sensation of memory foam helps relieve pressure points on your hips and shoulders, as the bed will contour to your body. Combination and back sleepers may be happy with a firmer memory foam bed, or a hybrid model that also includes springs.
You don’t toss and turn at night.
Because it hugs your body, memory foam can feel like quicksand to folks who change positions at night.
You share a bed with a partner.
Memory foam tends to have better movement isolation than bouncy latex foams or innerspring mattresses.
Want a bed-in-a-box.
Don’t want to visit a mattress store? There are plenty of brands that sell memory foam beds online with quick and easy delivery (you’ll find the best memory foam mattresses-in -a-box on this list!).
You don’t run hot.
Some of the beds on our list have cooling features, but as a whole memory foam can tend to run warmer than hybrid or latex foam mattresses.
How we picked:
Memory foam mattresses are often made with synthetic, polyurethane-based materials—it’s how brands achieve that cloud-like cushion. Still, some companies are trying to improve this process, both for our health and the planet’s. We rated each pick for eco-friendliness, with 1 representing the bare minimum nontoxic certification and 5 representing outstanding efforts toward sustainability, in comparison with other memory foam mattress brands.
Some of the beds on our list have more certifications than others. Still, all are from reputable mattress brands that use CertiPUR-US Certified foams, which means they’re made without ozone depleters and have low VOC emissions for indoor air quality.
As always, we read hundreds of reviews from real memory-foam lovers to learn what people like (and don’t like) about each of these mattresses.
We have a few budget-friendly picks on this list, as well as some splurge-worthy options.
Our picks of the best memory foam mattresses:
Best gel memory foam: PlushBeds Cool Bliss Luxury Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- GREENGUARD Gold-certified memory foam that sleeps cool
- Contains other organic materials
Cons:
- Pricey
- $149 fee for returns
While this brand typically focuses on organic latex mattresses (and there is GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex in this model), the reason this bed made this list is the addition of the brand’s patented gel memory foam. The gel-infused foam helps promote airflow and pull heat away from the body, making this a solid pick for people who run hot. It sits at a 6 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale, it’s likely a good fit for all types of sleepers.
This mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in a box, and the company says their GREENGUARD GOLD-certified materials shouldn’t create any off-gassing smells.
What customers say:
The Cool Bliss mattress gets excellent reviews and 4.9 out of 5 stars. “During the summer I'd wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat. But ever since I got my Cool Bliss mattress, I've been sleeping like a baby. It's made such a difference in my life, I can finally get a good night's sleep,” one person raves.
Some folks found this mattress a little too firm or too soft for their liking, but said that customer service was quick to help with an exchange—just note that PlushBeds does have a $149 fee for returns.
Eco-friendliness rating: 4 out of 5. PlushBeds prioritizes sustainably-sourced latex in all of its designs, and its materials are GOTS and GOLS Certified Organic. The brand is transparent about how it sources materials and manufactures its products.
Best for back pain: Saatva Loom & Leaf
Pros:
- Two firmness options
- Certified non-toxic foams
Cons:
- Might be too firm for some
- Spot-clean only cover
Unlike most memory foam beds, the Loom & Leaf offers two firmness options—Relaxed Firm & Firm. The brand rates the Relaxed Firm at a 5-7 out of 10 (a better pick for side sleepers), and the Firm at an 8 out of 10 (better for back and stomach sleepers). The mattress is made with CertiPUR-US certified gel memory foam, which provides both a cooler surface and a little lift, and a lumbar memory foam layer, which keeps your body in alignment—good news for anyone looking for a mattress to relieve back pain.
On the con side, as each of the options is rather firm for a memory foam mattress, not all side sleepers will love this model.
This mattress will arrive via white glove delivery (never compressed or rolled in a box), and someone will bring it into your home to set it up.
What customers say:
It has 4.9 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website and just under 600 reviews. One person writes, “I've had several beds and this is the best over the rest, especially if you have back pain. Makes all the difference in the world.”
A couple other reviews say it sleeps a little warm. Luckily Saatva’s customer service is known for being top-notch and the brand has a year-long trial period.
Eco-friendliness rating: 4 out of 5. While not the most eco-friendly on this list, Saatva does more than most memory foam mattress brands when it comes to sustainability and nontoxic materials. It uses a nontoxic, botanical antimicrobial treatment, certified foams, organic cotton, and a flame retardant barrier made from natural thistle pulp (rather than chemical sprays).
Best cooling: Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Pros:
- Perforated foams and graphite cooling technology
- Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association
Cons:
- Expensive
- Only one firmness option
The cooling version of Casper’s Wave Hybrid mattress, the Wave Hybrid Snow uses a combination of steel springs, layers of perforated foams, and thin bands of graphite—to pull heat away from the body. It’s more supportive than some of the brand’s all-foam beds, thanks to the steel coils and gel pods that keep your hips and lower back in alignment.
This mattress will arrive compressed and rolled in a box. The coils and gel pods make this bed slightly heavier (a queen is 111 pounds), so you may need a second set of hands for unboxing and set-up. And, because it uses polyurethane foams, it might smell a little funky as it comes to life.
What customers say:
One happy reviewer writes, “We mostly sleep on our backs and sides. The snow seems to be cooler than the old memory foam mattresses we have used before. I don't wake up sweating at night. So far, this is the most comfortable bed either of us have ever slept on.”
Eco-friendliness rating: 3 out of 5. We appreciate Casper’s use of recycled water bottles, natural latex, and certified foams in this mattress. That said, it’s not the most eco-friendly pick on this list.
Best in a box: Leesa Legend Hybrid
Pros:
- Contains some eco-friendly materials
- Offers good support for side sleepers
Cons:
- Might be too soft for some back sleepers
- Shorter trial period
This is the brand’s first mattress that incorporates sustainable materials—although they’re mostly contained to the cover. The mattress’s design contains two layers of recycled coils, multiple layers of certified foam, and a soft cover made from organic cotton, merino wool, and recycled water bottles.
It’s a softer mattress (a 4 to 6 out of 10 on the brand’s firmness scale), but includes targeted support for your hips, which is great for side sleepers. People who love memory foam, but want a little more support and breathability than is typical, will dig this bed.
Like the brand’s other mattresses, this bed arrives compressed and rolled in a box, and might take a couple hours to reach its full height. The company also says there might be a slight smell to your mattress while it expands, but that it’s harmless and will go away quickly (which several reviewers confirm).
What customers say:
It’s a newer model, and doesn’t have a ton of reviews yet (about 200)—but it’s rated at a 4.5 out of five. One reviewer says, “This mattress is the perfect combination of plush and firm, doesn't shift around when the other person is getting in or out of bed, and doesn't sleep hot like some conventional mattresses.”
Most negative reviews are from people who find this bed either too firm or too soft. If it ends up not working out for you, Leesa will take it back within their 100-night trial for free and donate it to someone in need.
Eco-friendliness rating: 3 out of 5. We appreciate the use of recycled materials and organic cotton, but the company doesn’t share any specific organic certifications on its website. It is a certified B Corporation, though, which means it’s held to rigorous standards for public transparency, legal accountability, and environmental impact.
Best value: Layla Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Less expensive
- Flippable, with two firmness options
Cons:
- No sustainably sourced or organic materials
- Edge support isn’t great
A more affordable pick, this flippable mattress offers two chances to find your perfect feel. Made from copper-infused memory foam and dense poly foam, it has a firm side (which the brand rates at a 7 out of 10) and a softer side (4 out of 10). Each side offers the cradling sensation of memory foam—but the firm side is likely a better fit for back or stomach sleepers.
It will arrive compressed and rolled in a box. You may experience some off-gassing smells, since this mattress is made of entirely synthetic foams. Once it arrives, you have 120 nights to flip it and find your preferred side before committing.
What customers say:
Over 7,000 reviewers give this mattress 4.5 out of 5 stars, and it’s popular with all types of sleepers who love the feel of memory foam. One person writes, “It’s the perfect balance for us as side and back sleepers. I was previously experiencing hip pain as a side sleeper, and since purchasing the Layla mattress, I’ve had zero hip pain. There’s also no motion transfer when either of us move in bed or when our 50lb Aussie Shepherd jumps in and out of the bed.”
Eco-friendliness rating: 1 out of 5. Layla’s foams are CertiPUR-US certified, but there are no organic or sustainably-sourced materials in this bed.
Best for side sleepers: Brentwood Home Cypress Memory Foam
Pros:
- Uses non-toxic, plant-based memory foam
- Option for hybrid or taller models
- Less expensive
Cons:
- All-foam may be too firm for smaller side sleepers
- Less edge support
A cushy-yet-supportive option, this mattress is on the firmer side (rated at a 6 out of 10), with the choice of an 11- and 13-inch height. You can even opt to make this bed a hybrid, which adds an additional layer of coils for support and airflow. The brand recommends the 13-inch hybrid for a softer feel, which may better suit smaller bodied side sleepers.
This mattress has more certifications for non-toxic materials than most all-foam models—such as OKEO-TEX Standard 100 and GREENGUARD Gold. The brand even uses a blend of plant-based memory foam, which is better for the environment and reduces the potential for off-gassing smells when it arrives compressed in a box.
What customers say:
With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.7 out of five star overall rating, this mattress is a crowd pleaser. One person writes, “Like sleeping on a soft cloud. I would seriously recommend this for side sleepers, back sleepers, or anyone who just wants a good night's sleep.” Note, several reviewers wish this mattress was softer, and a few say the edge support could be better.
Eco-friendliness rating: 5 out of 5. Brentwood Home is part of the Avocado Green family, which is very dedicated to sustainability. This branch is a certified B corporation, certified climate neutral (meaning they offset their emissions by 100%), and doesn’t hesitate to educate consumers about their sourcing and production.
Best firm: Essentia Classic 8 Organic Mattress
Pros:
- Natural latex-derived memory foam
- GOTS & GOLS-certified
- Two thickness options
Cons:
- Expensive
- & Sweeter
While the brand calls it “memory foam,” this mattress is actually crafted from natural latex, instead of polyurethane. Essentia’s foam formula softens the latex to duplicate the cushiony feel of memory foam, and adds plenty of perforations for added breathability. You can choose between an 8- or 10-inch model, depending on the thickness you prefer (or have room for).
This model is a firmer foam mattress, and is designed to support your lumbar spine and shoulders. Lighter bodied side sleepers will likely find this bed too firm, while back and stomach sleepers will find it supportive and cushioning. (Psst! Firm-mattress-lovers, we have a few more suggestions for you!)
The mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box. The natural materials mean there shouldn’t be any off-gassing smells, and you’ll have 120 nights to decide if it’s right for you.
What customers say: There are only 22 reviews of this mattress on the Essentia website, but the majority of them are extremely positive. “I chose this one because I alternate sleeping on my back, my stomach, and my side, and my husband is a side sleeper. It is so comfortable but yet still firm-ish. It does conform to your body and is cushiony,” one shopper writes.
Eco-friendly rating: 4 out of 5. Essentia has a slew of credentials that make it a more eco-friendly pick, for a mattress that uses synthetic foams.
How to choose
Types of memory foam
Some companies use polyurethane-based memory foam, while others create their own proprietary foam to mimic that soft, hugging sensation. The latex-based memory foam from Essentia and plant-based memory foam from Brentwood Home are the more sustainable options on this list. The gel-infused foam and perforated foams from Casper, PlushBeds, and Leesa may be a better fit for hot sleepers.
Temperature regulation
Speaking of sleeping hot, memory foam is known for being notoriously warm. If you’re someone who sweats through the night or lives in a warmer climate, you may want to prioritize a brand that uses perforated or gel foams, or look specifically for a cooling mattress.
Trials & returns
If you’re not sure about memory foam, or you’re picky when it comes to mattresses (you deserve to be!), consider the brand’s trial periods and return policies. Some offer a more generous trial window than others, which can help take a little pressure off making such a big purchase.
FAQ:
What material is better than memory foam?
The answer will depend on your sleep preferences. If you’re seeking more durability, sustainability, or breathability than memory foam, latex or spring mattresses may be a better fit. That said, if you’re looking for softness and pressure relief, memory foam may be a good option for you.
How long do memory foam mattresses last?
The durability of a memory foam mattress depends on a handful of variables, like the density of the foam, overall quality of the construction, and more. If longevity is your goal, you’re likely better off with a hybrid model that uses memory foam as a comfort layer, or a flippable mattress with a longer lifespan. The supportive springs and reinforced edges found in most hybrid beds can help extend the life of your mattress.
What foam is used in hotels?
Hotels often use hybrid mattresses, as they tend to provide more support and durability over time. Still, some hotels use memory foam mattresses. If you like the mattress you sleep on in a hotel, ask the front desk what it is—they’ll most likely know!
The takeaway.
Whether you’re a memory foam newbie or a life-long devotee, one of these cushy cloudlike beds is bound to get you the quality shut-eye you need. Some are more affordable than others, but most of the beds on our list put more emphasis on sustainability than your average memory foam bed in a box. Weigh the pros and cons of each to figure out what’s most important to you, and see if there’s a showroom in your area to try before you buy.
Your Best Sleep Ever.
Receive your FREE Ultimate Guide to Getting a Good Night's Sleep.
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets. Her past gigs include copywriting for Daily Burn, teaching cycle classes at Swerve, and covering fitness for Greatist. She's obsessed with running, movies, and her dog, Bonnie.