Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets.

Good sleep is vital to maintaining good health, so owning a mattress that helps you snooze through the night should be a top priority. While everyone needs something a little different from their mattress—just ask the side sleepers—one of the most important factors when selecting your new mattress is budget. But while there are no shortage of expensive mattresses, there are also plenty of high quality options available at a reasonable price point.

When shopping for the best affordable mattresses, we suggest looking within a price range of $500 to $1,500 to get the most for your money. Anything cheaper often lacks the durability and quality materials that mbg values in a product, which means you'll have to remake your purchase in just a few years.

Once you've selected the ideal cost for your purchase, you'll want to consider a few different personal elements such as the firmness level desired from your mattress, the materials you comfortable sleeping on, and the sleeping positions supported by the design.

Need more help? Read on to see a comprehensive list of the absolute best affordable mattresses that you can purchase in 2022.