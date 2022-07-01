The 7 Best Affordable Mattresses Of 2022 To Get The Most Bang For Your Buck
Good sleep is vital to maintaining good health, so owning a mattress that helps you snooze through the night should be a top priority. While everyone needs something a little different from their mattress—just ask the side sleepers—one of the most important factors when selecting your new mattress is budget. But while there are no shortage of expensive mattresses, there are also plenty of high quality options available at a reasonable price point.
When shopping for the best affordable mattresses, we suggest looking within a price range of $500 to $1,500 to get the most for your money. Anything cheaper often lacks the durability and quality materials that mbg values in a product, which means you'll have to remake your purchase in just a few years.
Once you've selected the ideal cost for your purchase, you'll want to consider a few different personal elements such as the firmness level desired from your mattress, the materials you comfortable sleeping on, and the sleeping positions supported by the design.
Need more help? Read on to see a comprehensive list of the absolute best affordable mattresses that you can purchase in 2022.
How we picked:
Every budget is different, but you get what you pay for with mattresses. During our research, we found that mattresses in the $500 to $1500 price range offered the most bang for your buck.
We prioritized mattresses made with GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic cotton. When unavailable, we looked at the manufacturing process to find picks with the lowest environmental impact.
We opted for items with stellar customer reviews, as they're often the best reflection of a product. Positive customer service experiences earned extra points, as did easy access to brand representatives.
Every mattresses included offers both a sleep trial and a warranty. The former ensures you've made the right choice, while the latter guarantees your investment lasts for years to come.
Best memory foam: Siena Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Most affordable
- Integrated cooling tech
- Shift-resistant cover prevents slipping
Cons:
- Memory foam material
- Shorter warranty
This memory foam mattress comes in at a much lower price, but it doesn’t skimp on comfortability. It boasts five layers of support starting with a slip-resistant base and building up to a breathable cover. In between, you'll find sturdy 5-inch foam serving for the base, dense 2-inch polyfoam for cradling the body, and 3-inch responsive memory for pressure relief.
Although most memory foam gets a bad reputation for overheating, this pick integrates cooling gel to wick away body heat, along with a unique ripple design with air pockets to retain air circulation—so you get great sleep even in a hot room. Plus, the motion-reducing foam also allows you to sleep peacefully without disturbing your partner. It's a win-win.
Best hybrid: Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Individually wrapped coils
- Water-based adhesives
- Free shipping & returns
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Higher price point
While many non-toxic mattresses boast a higher price point, this more affordable pick still hits all the sustainability marks for less than $1,500. It's made with completely all-natural materials—organic cotton, organic wool, and Rainforest Alliance-certified Dunlop latex—and doesn't contain any chemical adhesives or chemical fire retardants.
The hybrid model has a base of individually wrapped 8-inch coils layered with three inches of premium latex. The combo allows for plenty of airflow, so it stays cool throughout the night, as noted by many reviewers. It also provides much-needed pressure relief to keep your body aligned throughout the night.
Not only does the mattress come with a tremendous lifetime warranty, but your purchase also includes sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.
Best for back pain: Nolah Natural 11”
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Individually wrapped coils
- Pressure relieving Talalay latex
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Heavy
- Not ideal for stomach sleepers
Made with Talalay latex—which is temperature-neutral and offers built-in pressure relief—this hybrid mattress is perfect for people who are prone to overheating, as well as for those seeking to relieve pain in high pressure areas, like the back and shoulders.
The environmentally-friendly pick boasts recycled steel coils, all individually wrapped and developed to offering varying levels of support based on the amount of pressure placed on it. Not to mention, the plush cotton cover is GOTS-certified, so you can rest easy knowing the organic pick is made by workers who are paid fairly and produced without synthetic pesticides, insecticides, and GMOs.
Best firm: Sleep on Latex Pure Green Organic Latex
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Hand-sewn
- Exceptional customer service
- Packaged in recyclable paper packaging
- Free returns
Cons:
- May imprint to body over time
- Some considered firm not firm enough
Made with side sleepers, back sleepers, and couples in mind, this latex foam mattress is the ultimate pick for those seeking a firmer bed. It combines two types of Fair For Life Fair-Trade latex, including a firm 5-inch base and 2-inch comfort layer. The result is a firm-yet-plush, pressure-relieving design that won't overheat.
Manufactured in Chicago by the same people who designed it, the mattress also meets unbeatable sustainability measures. Its latex, wool, and cotton are organic and natural, all while meeting strict requirements on toxicity. No wonder people with allergies rave about it!
Best for side sleepers: Eco Terra Hybrid Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Individually wrapped coils
- Free shipping & returns
Cons:
- No handles (so it's hard to move)
- Firmer than advertised
This hybrid mattress opts for quantum coils, which prevent dips or sags. Designed to float independently, these springs also aid in airflow, spinal alignment, and full body support. More importantly, the mattress balances thicker upcycled steel coils in the center and thinner on the edge to provide edge support for bodies of all sizes.
When the springs are paired with a layer of 100% natural latex, they create a plush sleeping space with just the right amount of give for side sleepers—all made without additives, synthetics, or chemicals.
Best splurge: Natural Escape by My Green Mattress
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Lumbar support
- Edge support
- Free returns
Cons:
- Must use 30 days before returning
- Shipping for Hawaii, Alaska & Canada
- Natural bounce increases motion transfer
We admit: This hybrid mattress is right at the top of our included budget range. However, the design was simply too good to skip (and still a more affordable option than most non-toxic mattresses).
Its fabric-encased coils work independently, so one sleeper’s movement won’t disrupt another, while 3-inch layer of GOLS certified Dunlop latex provides breathability and comfort. Button-tufted by hand, it can be used with any traditional foundation and is recommended by the brand to all sleeping positions, including back, side, and stomach.
Best crib: Avocado Organic Crib Mattress
Pros:
- Sustainable materials
- Dual-sided
- Free shipping & returns
Cons:
- Must use 30 days before returning
- Only one sleep trial per product per household
Sleep soundly knowing your little one won't be exposed to petroleum-based polyurethane foams, chemical adhesives, vinyl waterproofing, polyethylene, or flame retardant chemicals throughout the night. Instead this organic mattress prioritizes 100% GOLS organic certified latex and 100% GOTS organic certified wool and cotton.
Supportive yet breathable, the dual-sided design features a firmer side for infants up to one year and a slightly plusher side for toddlers up to four years.
Types of mattresses and standard prices:
- Latex: Composed of either Dunlop or Talalay latex, these mattresses are generally more expensive and can range from around $900 on the lower end to more than $3,000.
- Memory Foam: One of the cheapest options, going as low as $500, these mattresses generally use polyurethane foam, making them more affordable but less natural and sustainable.
- Hybrid mattress: These mattresses combine a few materials—often an innerspring base with latex or foam—to give you the benefits of both materials. On the low end, you'll find designs for about $675, but they can go as high as $1,500.
- Innerspring: These mattresses use coils, which push back against the varying weight pressures of your body. Lower end options start around $699 and go as high as $2,000.
FAQ:
How much should you spend on a mattress?
Deciding what you are willing to spend on a mattress ultimately comes down to personal finances and individual needs. To ensure good comfortability and solid quality, we recommend mattresses starting at $500 and going as high as $1500. These prices ensure that you are spending a reasonable amount of money without sacrificing comfortability and quality.
What can I expect from a cheap mattress?
A more affordable mattress can be great, but it may not check every box that you have. For example, if you are looking to go super cheap, you may be skimping on sustainable and natural materials. Or if you are a side sleeper who is willing to compromise on your optimal firmness for price, you may not get the best night sleep that you possibly can. You can still get a great mattress, it just might not meet all of your needs!
The takeaway.
Purchasing a new mattress is daunting due to all the possible options available. Knowing what you value most in a mattress can help narrow down your selection. Luckily, there's no shortage of affordable mattresses including cooling, sustainable, and pain-relieving picks from brands like Sleep on Latex, Eco Terra, and Awara. Just don’t forget to recycle your old mattress when the new one comes in!
