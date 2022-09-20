Have you ever slept on a hotel mattress so comfortable, you wanted to take the bed home with you? If so, odds are it was a pillow-top mattress—the perfect combination of firm support with soft, pillowy comfort on top.

Sleep is essential for so many aspects of our physical, mental, and emotional health, and studies show that more than 70% of Americans are not getting as much restorative sleep as they should. If you're hoping for a hotel-quality sleep at home, a new mattress might be just what you need. Read on for our picks of the best pillow-top mattresses to bring a feeling of five-star luxury to your bedroom.