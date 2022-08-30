The 9 Best Mattresses For Neck & Back Pain Of 2022

How it's made & how it arrives:

Birch is a sub-brand of the mattress company Helix, and it only makes one product: The Birch Natural Mattress. Available in a basic or upgraded version, the hybrid pick combines natural Talalay latex, organic cotton, organic wool, and individually wrapped steel coils into a medium firm design. Not only is talalay latex hailed for being more responsive than memory foam, but it's a more natural option, too. If you're up for the additional cost, the upgraded version of the Birch Natural adds a layer of lumbar support, which might be helpful for combating back pain.

The Birch Natural Mattress arrives compressed and rolled into a box. It only needs one to two hours to expand once unboxed, and thanks to the natural latex and organic cotton, there shouldn't be any unpleasant off-gassing smells.

What customers say:

The basic version of this mattress has 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 3,100 reviews. One reviewer says, "The aches and pains we were experiencing on our old mattress are no longer an issue and we feel much better knowing we are sleeping on quality materials that are safe for us and sustainably sourced."

Some negative reviews complain that this mattress was too firm for them. If that's the case, several shoppers found adding the Birch's Organic Mattress Topper helped.