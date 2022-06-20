8 Trainer-Approved Neck Stretches To Release All That Sticky Tension

Even sitting at a computer all day or constantly straining to look down at your phone screen may aggravate the neck, so building time into your day to stretch it out can provide some far reaching benefits. Regularly practicing neck stretches will not only generally allow you to feel better in your body, but they may even minimize the strain you're feeling on other areas such as the back or shoulders.

If you'd like to make stretching your neck part of your well-being routine, and are looking for a good place to start, we rounded up eight stretches to try, guided by our favorite trainers. Taking just a few minutes out of your day will help release the strain you're holding onto and make way for a more grounded and comfortable experience in your body.