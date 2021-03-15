This 13-Minute Yoga Flow Perfectly Punctuates A Long Work Day

For any of us that spend a lot of time at home or in front of a screen, our bodies are very accustomed to the same movement patterns. We're so used to sitting and rolling our shoulders forward in one direction, that we forget to move our body and our spine in the opposite direction—or to the sides, for that matter.

That's where a super-satisfying spinal yoga flow comes in. I've created this short but effective sequence to get your spine moving in all different directions. You can enjoy this flow every day, or whenever you want to stretch and mobilize your back. Trust me, it will feel amazing!