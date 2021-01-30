mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
Why This Neuroscientist Wants You To Do More Forward Folds

Why This Neuroscientist Wants You To Do More Forward Folds

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Forward Fold

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 30, 2021 — 11:24 AM

Forward folds are an essential yoga posture that show up in nearly every yoga class—and for good reason. It's an excellent stretch, as well as an inversion, and according to Tara Swart, Ph.D., neuroscientist and author of The Source, a nice, drawn out forward folds may be just the thing we're missing in our regular movement routine. Here's how to properly do it, plus why it's so beneficial.

How to do Forward Fold, Uttanasana

  1. Start by standing in Mountain Pose, with your hands either at heart center or on your hips. Inhale.
  2. On your exhale, begin to hinge forward from the hips with a straight spine, as if you could lengthen your chest outward. If you wish, you can bend the knees, allowing your stomach to come on top of your thighs.
  3. When you've gone as far down as you can go, allow the head to hang heavy, grabbing opposite elbows with opposite hands. Thighs are turned slightly inward.
  4. Begin to shift the weight into the heels, as you tilt the hips upward and straighten out your legs (without locking the knees). Keep exercising the motion of sending your hips upward, stretching the hamstrings, and letting the head hang.
  5. If your legs are straight without having to round your spine too much, you can reach for the floor with your hands, pressing into the mat with fingertips or palms. For a deeper stretch, wrap the arms around the bags of your ankles, palms facing in.
  6. Engage the fronts of the thighs to allow your hamstrings to release and start shifting your weight into the balls of your feet.
  7. Hold for up to one minute. As you inhale, work to lengthen the torso, lifting it slightly, and as you exhale, release, and you'll be able to stretch even deeper.
  8. To come out, inhale and rise up with straight legs and a flat back. Alternatively, you can ragdoll up, one vertebrae at a time, with chin coming up last.
Advertisement

Why Swart recommends forward folds to "rest & digest."

As Swart explains to mbg, forward folds are not only a great stretch, but when we hold them for a bit longer than we might normally, they can help the body go into "rest and digest" mode, which helps us destress, and maintain a healthy weight.

When we've put on weight, Swart notes, "the natural idea to counteract that is to do more aerobics, more weights, maybe change your diet—but actually, because it's the stress hormone that's trying to save us by holding onto belly fat, it's really important to do exercises that reduce your stress." Enter: forward folds. "It moves your nervous system into parasympathetic, not sympathetic which is fight or flight," she says, "and that can actually trigger your brain to release fat."

That's because, being an inversion, forward folds allow your head to come below your heart, which calms the mind, relieves stress, and can even help headaches. And, the folding of your torso also works to improve digestion. A win-win!

The bottom line:

The bottom line is, we might do so many forward folds throughout our Vinyasa classes, we forget to fully show up for the pose and work with all its benefits. But if you're feeling stressed, bloated, or want to help your body move into a parasympathetic state, a long, drawn out forward fold is definitely worth a shot.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings
Routines

Try This Mind- & Body-Releasing Yoga Pose

Sarah Regan
Try This Mind- & Body-Releasing Yoga Pose
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Recipes

This RD's Plant-Based Meatball Recipe Has Major Heart-Healthy Benefits

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This RD's Plant-Based Meatball Recipe Has Major Heart-Healthy Benefits
Functional Food

I’m An Expert In Plant-Based Pigments: Here Are The 6 Best Colors To Eat

Jason Wachob
I’m An Expert In Plant-Based Pigments: Here Are The 6 Best Colors To Eat
Integrative Health

Not Everyone Needs 8 Hours Of Sleep: How To Find Your Ideal Number

Emma Loewe
Not Everyone Needs 8 Hours Of Sleep: How To Find Your Ideal Number
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)

Alexandra Engler
This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)
Personal Growth

How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist

Ethan Kross, Ph.D.
How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist
Functional Food

The 8 Most Unhealthy Vegetable Oils To Eat & Why This MD Avoids Them

Abby Moore
The 8 Most Unhealthy Vegetable Oils To Eat & Why This MD Avoids Them
Beauty

Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief

Jamie Schneider
Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief
Beauty

These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles
Spirituality

The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid

Marianna Giokas, MPP
The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-your-body-into-rest-and-digest-with-forward-folds

Your article and new folder have been saved!