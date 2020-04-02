mindbodygreen

Mental Health
|
Medically Reviewed

Is It Possible To Train Yourself To Stress Less? We Dove Into The Science

Jennifer Chesak
mbg Contributor By Jennifer Chesak
mbg Contributor
Jennifer Chesak is a freelance medical journalist with bylines in several national publications, including Washington Post, Healthline, Prevention, Greatist, Runner’s World, and more. She earned her Master of Science in journalism from Northwestern’s Medill School.
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Medical review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.
Upset Young Man Hiding His Face in His Arm

Image by Danny Owens / Death to the Stock Photo

April 2, 2020 — 9:00 AM

If you’ve ever searched for information on how to deal with stress, you've probably found lots of tips for calming down when you're already in the throes of worry. Once your muscles start to tense, your breathing gets shallow, and your heartbreak spikes, you can reframe your inner dialogue or phone a friend or therapist. These are great tools for the heat of the moment, but is there a way to actively train our bodies and minds—almost like we'd build a muscle—to become more resilient to stressors before they happen? We talked to experts about how we can learn more about our unique stress responses so we can start to take some steps to change them.

Why does everyone experience stress differently?

We’re all a little different when it comes to how our bodies and minds react to stress. And, unfortunately, we don’t have control over certain factors that impact our response: “When the body encounters a stressful situation, it releases a triad of hormones, including adrenaline, norepinephrine, and cortisol,” says Stacey McLarry, ND, a naturopath at the Institute for Specialized Medicine in San Diego.

The amount of each hormone that is released and how quickly the body then clears it depends on your genetics, environment, and health. “Genetics give the body a general outline as to how to operate,” McLarry explains. “One’s health and surroundings also play a role in how stress is both perceived and tolerated.”

We also all have a unique “stress reserve,” says Beverly Yates, ND. She compares this reserve to a “backup battery,” like a booster for a smartphone. Not everyone has the same reserve to draw on. The deeper the well, the more resilient the body’s natural reactions to stress. “We each have our own unique experiences in life, and the sum of these lived experiences determines our stress response,” Yates explains. “If your life experiences have a number of traumatic events and you did not have the opportunity to fully recover, this leaves you more vulnerable to the next stressful situation.”

Article continues below

So, can we do anything to shift the way our body deals with stress?

Even if we can’t change our genetics or past experiences, we can take steps to train our bodies to cope with stress so that we can spend more time in a relaxed state. To do so, we need to consider the autonomic nervous system. This system has two arms that generally balance each other out, the sympathetic branch and the parasympathetic branch. But stress can upset that balance.

Stress activates the sympathetic branch, which shoves our fight-or-flight responses into high gear. Our pulse might race, for example. And when we’re in this fight-or-flight mode, our parasympathetic nervous system, which controls our “rest and digest” responses, typically takes a back seat. (That’s why stress may cause your gut to not feel so great.)

Tools like breathwork can help us activate our parasympathetic nervous system so that we can better cope with stress the next time it crops up.

You’ve probably heard the advice to take a few deep breaths when you’re stressed. If you’ve ever wondered about the science behind it, breathing can help you change which system is in control. “[Breathwork] helps your body’s nervous system switch into a parasympathetic state that is more calming and relaxing, versus the sympathetic state that is stressing you out,” says Michael Smith, ND, of Carolinas Natural Health Center. The parasympathetic nervous system will send the blood flow back to your brain, Smith explains, and you’ll be able think more clearly. It can also help reactivate your digestive system.

And you don’t have to wait for a stressful moment to arise to flex your parasympathetic nervous system. Research shows that the more we activate our relaxation response, the more we train it like a muscle. Regular parasympathetic nervous system activation can even combat how stress impacts the body. Smith says this happens on a cellular level via a reduction in oxidative stress, an imbalance between the body's free radicals and antioxidants.

What else can you do to help your body deal with stress before it comes up?

“Under ideal conditions, our bodies react to the perceived threat (stress) and then return to a resting state,” McLarry says. “Sometimes this doesn’t happen naturally and a calm resting state must be learned.” Here are a few ways to relearn or train your body to get into a more relaxed baseline state and better cope with stress as it comes up.

Article continues below

1. Try mindfulness and meditation.

“I would recommend starting small with 3- to 5-minute guided meditations or a morning 10-minute yoga flow, focusing on breath,” naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D. says. The calming effects of just a few sessions can be beneficial in helping to set a new habit, she adds.

You can also be mindful of your mind and start to train your brain to have more empowering thoughts. For example, the next time you think, "I can't do this," try and catch yourself and transform that thought into, "I can't do this yet, but I'm working hard to master it." The brain believes what it hears.

2. Take a hemp oil extract supplement.

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to promote a sense of calm and wellbeing.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

Taking a hemp oil extract supplement may help keep your endocannabinoid system (ECS) in homeostasis, which, in turn, can combat stress and anxiety by keeping your autonomic nervous system on an even keel.* When the autonomic nervous system is balanced, it helps prevent fight-or-flight mode from taking over when it doesn’t need to. Be sure to look for a full-spectrum product, since it'll contain more beneficial phytocannabinoids (plant-derived compounds that seem to help balance out the ECS).*

Article continues below

3. Move your body.

“Exercise is just as important for your mind as it is for your heart,” says naturopath Lanae Mullane, ND. “Exercise can help reduce the body’s stress response by balancing cortisol levels while also stimulating the release of mood-elevating endorphins.” She recommends finding an activity you love, whether it’s running, dancing or spin class.

Jennifer Chesak
Jennifer Chesak mbg Contributor
Jennifer Chesak is a freelance medical journalist with bylines in several national publications, including Washington Post, Healthline, Prevention, Greatist, Runner’s World, and more....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Shortness Of Breath? An MD Explains How To Know If It's Anxiety

Sarah Regan
What Is Shortness Of Breath? An MD Explains How To Know If It's Anxiety
Mental Health

Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies

Carina Wolff
Social Anxiety Is No Joke: Here Are Expert-Backed Coping Strategies
Parenting

Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now

Abby Moore
Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now
Friendships

How To Have Better Conversations (And Not Talk About The Coronavirus)

Jamie Schneider
How To Have Better Conversations (And Not Talk About The Coronavirus)
Beauty

From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore

Andrea Jordan
From Freckles To Moisture Loss: 6 Signs Of Skin Aging You Can't Ignore
Personal Growth

Procrastibaking — Yes, It's A Thing & You've Probably Already Done It

Erin Gardner
Procrastibaking — Yes, It's A Thing & You've Probably Already Done It
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired

Jason Wachob
Creativity Is Crucial Right Now: Here Are 4 Ways To Get Inspired
Love

Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Echoist? A Psychologist Explains The "Opposite Of Narcissism"
Home

Have A Free 5 Minutes? Here's How To Clean Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way

Dana Claudat
Have A Free 5 Minutes? Here's How To Clean Your Wallet The Feng Shui Way
Beauty

Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause

Jessica Timmons
Mysterious Rash? Here's How To Tell Whether Stress Is The Cause
Recipes

15 Easy Breakfast Recipes To Help Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet

Lindsay Boyers
15 Easy Breakfast Recipes To Help Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet
Beauty

Uh, Is Just Dry Lips — Or Is It Something Else? Here's How To Find Out

Rebecca Dancer
Uh, Is Just Dry Lips — Or Is It Something Else? Here's How To Find Out
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-stress-response-and-how-to-change-it-in-your-body

Your article and new folder have been saved!