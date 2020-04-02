Even if we can’t change our genetics or past experiences, we can take steps to train our bodies to cope with stress so that we can spend more time in a relaxed state. To do so, we need to consider the autonomic nervous system. This system has two arms that generally balance each other out, the sympathetic branch and the parasympathetic branch. But stress can upset that balance.

Stress activates the sympathetic branch, which shoves our fight-or-flight responses into high gear. Our pulse might race, for example. And when we’re in this fight-or-flight mode, our parasympathetic nervous system, which controls our “rest and digest” responses, typically takes a back seat. (That’s why stress may cause your gut to not feel so great.)

Tools like breathwork can help us activate our parasympathetic nervous system so that we can better cope with stress the next time it crops up.

You’ve probably heard the advice to take a few deep breaths when you’re stressed. If you’ve ever wondered about the science behind it, breathing can help you change which system is in control. “[Breathwork] helps your body’s nervous system switch into a parasympathetic state that is more calming and relaxing, versus the sympathetic state that is stressing you out,” says Michael Smith, ND, of Carolinas Natural Health Center. The parasympathetic nervous system will send the blood flow back to your brain, Smith explains, and you’ll be able think more clearly. It can also help reactivate your digestive system.

And you don’t have to wait for a stressful moment to arise to flex your parasympathetic nervous system. Research shows that the more we activate our relaxation response, the more we train it like a muscle. Regular parasympathetic nervous system activation can even combat how stress impacts the body. Smith says this happens on a cellular level via a reduction in oxidative stress, an imbalance between the body's free radicals and antioxidants.