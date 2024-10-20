Every Noom Weight user logs their daily food intake for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and snacks. Each day you have a loose calorie target—but that's not your focus.

Instead you're aiming to meet a delicate balance of green, yellow, and orange foods (which are determined by caloric density and nutrients). Here are a few examples.

Green: Veggies and whole grains

Yellow: Lean meats and starches

Orange: Desserts and chips

As someone hyper-focused on maximizing their daily protein, I do wish lean proteins were included in the green category. However, I understand Noom is based around the idea of volume eating, where you fill your plate with low-calorie foods (i.e., high water density) to ensure you feel full and satisfied when eating less.

Many lean proteins have more calories per ounce than a veggie or starch—but protein is essential for building muscles as you age. I made sure my yellow category really focused on lean protein with my green foods focused on fiber. This ensured I followed Noom's rules but still hit my own goals for maximizing fiber and protein.

It's important to note you don't need to know every color of food by heart! When you log a meal in the app, it automatically assigns a food to each category and estimates calories based on the ounces of food consumed. While you can start to learn colors over time, the true goal is teaching users balance, not elimination.

What's more, logging your food is not a long, arduous process. While you can search for each component of your meal, Noom allows you to scan barcodes and even transcribes your meals based on your audio descriptions.

But my favorite option was the photo scan. You upload or take a photo of your meal and the app estimates the breakdown of ingredients. It's not a perfect science—but I've found it speeds up tracking so much that there's no excuse not to switch with it.