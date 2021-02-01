14 Unique Core Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Sit-Ups & Planks

Core strength is the foundation of every kind of movement, in both fitness and daily life. Lifting heavy weights? Holding an advanced yoga pose? Carrying your groceries or picking up a little one? Your core is a major player in keeping your body stable and secure through it all.

While engaging your core is a key component to most fitness moves, we've rounded up some of our favorite exercises that specifically hone in on this essential body zone. (FYI: core includes abdominals, back, glutes, and even pelvic floor muscles.)

Put a few of these exercises together for a core-specific workout, add them in to a bodyweight routine, or simply break one out when you need a midday moment of movement.