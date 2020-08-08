If you want a move that works your whole body, plank pose is a great place to start. And if you're looking to kick it up a notch to challenge yourself even more, consider forearm plank.

Forearm plank can be a part of yoga flows, bodyweight workouts, or even a stand-alone exercise whenever you want to get your heart pumping and core shaking.

Learn how to do it—plus why it's so beneficial—from certified yoga instructor and mbg staffer Amanda Quadrini.