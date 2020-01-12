Yoga props are a great way to help modify poses and deepen your personal practice. When you open up to the world of straps, blocks, and more, you open yourself up to doing poses correctly (and painlessly).

You may finally feel like you're doing pigeon correctly with a block to support your hips, or find you can stretch deeper in seated forward fold with a strap. But if you're on a tight budget or simply trying not to buy more stuff, you may not want to shell out for new props.

Fortunately, you've probably got some stuff lying around your house that will work just fine. With blankets and books on hand, there's no reason everyone can't get the benefits of a prop-supported practice.