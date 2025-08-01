From Morning Rush to Evening Wind-Down: How Moms Can Make Space for Themselves
As summer winds down and family responsibilities pick back up (hello, back-to-school season!) moms are juggling more than ever. Mornings move fast. To-do lists grow long. And somehow, ‘me time’ always ends up last. In fact, surveys show that only 23% of working moms make time for themselves on a daily basis.
The problem isn’t that moms aren’t aware that self-care is important. In fact, another survey found that 80% of women recognize the value of wellness habits and want to take better care of themselves. The issue is that making time and space to center yourself often feels impossible—especially if the day isn’t set up with wellbeing in mind.
So, this season, we're suggesting a self-care reset. Created in partnership with Haven Well Within, here’s how you can craft a weekly routine that makes self-care effortless.
Start the day on your own terms
How you begin your morning sets the tone for everything that follows. Studies show that consistent routines can enhance feelings of calm and control, two things busy moms rarely get enough of. A 2022 study found that completing simple morning tasks—even ones like picking out an outfit for your day—can boost your productivity.
Instead of rushing into responsibilities the moment your eyes open, try reclaiming 10 quiet minutes before the rest of the house wakes. No emails, no noise, no to-do lists, no moving through the motions—just time to connect with yourself.
Use this window to do things that make you feel more like yourself: sip your coffee slowly, jot down a few things you’re grateful for, or simply enjoy the quiet while getting dressed in something that feels as good as it looks. Haven Well Within’s loungewear is crafted from ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics that move with you and are designed to make even the simple moments feel a little more luxurious.
Enjoy a mindful pause between tasks
Rushing from one task to the next might feel efficient, but the science says otherwise. A large-scale meta analysis and systematic review published in the journal PLOS One found that breaks during office hours actually improve workplace productivity, mental health, and overall performance.
As any busy mom knows: If you don't schedule it, it won’t happen. That’s why building in micro-moments of rest—just 5 to 10 minutes between meetings or pickups—is essential. Add them to your calendar. Set a phone alert. Treat them as non-negotiable appointments with yourself.
To make sure these moments don’t feel like a chore, remove friction. Keep your favorite grounding ritual nearby—whether it’s herbal tea, a calming playlist, or a lightweight cardigan to toss on for a moment of fresh air. Haven Well Within makes refined basics that support ease and flexibility, no outfit change required.
Schedule intentional evenings in
If you’re a Type-A, do-it-all kind of mom, relaxing might not come naturally. But here’s the truth: downtime isn’t indulgent, it’s essential. In fact, research consistently shows that periods of true rest are critical for brain function, emotional resilience, and physical health. Recovery isn’t a reward for productivity—it’s what makes productivity possible.
That’s why it’s worth scheduling at least one evening a week dedicated to the art of doing nothing.
Set the tone with Haven Well Within’s signature loungewear that’s designed with your wellbeing in mind. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a book or sipping tea while in conversation with your partner, these comfort-first pieces create the ideal environment to fully feel at home.
Become a weekend warrior
Daily movement is important—but let’s be real: between meetings, pickups, and the endless to-do list, squeezing in a weekday workout isn’t always realistic. While sunrise yoga and daily gym classes might sound ideal, sometimes the week just doesn’t allow for it.
That’s where the weekend comes in. Instead of feeling behind, treat Saturday and Sunday as a dedicated window to prioritize your body. A 2025 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that “weekend warriors”—those who exercise just one or two days a week—still experience the same health benefits as those who work out more frequently.
The key? Make those movement moments count—and feel good while doing them. Haven Well Within’s Balance Collection supports your body from warm up to cool down. With elevated silhouettes and soft fabrics that stretch in all the right places, you’ll be ready for everything from a neighborhood walk with the family to a pilates session.
Create a bedtime routine you look forward to
One of the simplest ways to improve your sleep is by creating a consistent bedtime routine. A 2024 study1 on young adults found that establishing an intentional wind-down strategy significantly boosted sleep satisfaction and quality. And while you may work hard to keep your kids’ nighttime schedules consistent, your body deserves the same care and structure.
Just like routines help children feel safe and settled, they help adults transition out of the day’s stress and into rest. One of the most effective cues? Changing into sleepwear that tells your nervous system it’s time to relax.
Haven Well Within’s Sleep Collection is crafted from silky soft fabrics that feel soothing against the skin. From effortlessly drapey sleep shirts to chic sets, these pieces are designed to help you feel your best now that the day is done.
Self-care starts with you
Don’t let your own wellbeing needs slip into last place on your priority list again. This season—when life picks back up and things get busy—let your wardrobe support the version of you that’s rested, resilient, and ready for whatever comes her way. With elevated essentials from Haven Well Within, feeling good in your skin becomes part of your routine, not just a reward.