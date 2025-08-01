Skip to Content
From Morning Rush to Evening Wind-Down: How Moms Can Make Space for Themselves

Alexandra B. Engler
August 01, 2025
By Alexandra B. Engler
August 01, 2025

As summer winds down and family responsibilities pick back up (hello, back-to-school season!) moms are juggling more than ever. Mornings move fast. To-do lists grow long. And somehow, ‘me time’ always ends up last. In fact, surveys show that only 23% of working moms make time for themselves on a daily basis. 

The problem isn’t that moms aren’t aware that self-care is important. In fact, another survey found that 80% of women recognize the value of wellness habits and want to take better care of themselves. The issue is that making time and space to center yourself often feels impossible—especially if the day isn’t set up with wellbeing in mind. 

So, this season, we're suggesting a self-care reset. Created in partnership with Haven Well Within, here’s how you can craft a weekly routine that makes self-care effortless.

Start the day on your own terms

How you begin your morning sets the tone for everything that follows. Studies show that consistent routines can enhance feelings of calm and control, two things busy moms rarely get enough of. A 2022 study found that completing simple morning tasks—even ones like picking out an outfit for your day—can boost your productivity.

Instead of rushing into responsibilities the moment your eyes open, try reclaiming 10 quiet minutes before the rest of the house wakes. No emails, no noise, no to-do lists, no moving through the motions—just time to connect with yourself.

Use this window to do things that make you feel more like yourself: sip your coffee slowly, jot down a few things you’re grateful for, or simply enjoy the quiet while getting dressed in something that feels as good as it looks. Haven Well Within’s loungewear is crafted from ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics that move with you and are designed to make even the simple moments feel a little more luxurious.

Organic Cotton Ribbed Johnny Collar Sweater

Look put together in this matching set. The top features a stylish Johnny collar and contrasting buttons that pop against the soft knit texture.

Organic Cotton Ribbed Straight Leg Pant

With the elongating vertical ribbing, these flattering pants are refined yet give a comfortable amount of stretch.

Enjoy a mindful pause between tasks

Rushing from one task to the next might feel efficient, but the science says otherwise. A large-scale meta analysis and systematic review published in the journal PLOS One found that breaks during office hours actually improve workplace productivity, mental health, and overall performance. 

As any busy mom knows: If you don't schedule it, it won’t happen. That’s why building in micro-moments of rest—just 5 to 10 minutes between meetings or pickups—is essential. Add them to your calendar. Set a phone alert. Treat them as non-negotiable appointments with yourself.

To make sure these moments don’t feel like a chore, remove friction. Keep your favorite grounding ritual nearby—whether it’s herbal tea, a calming playlist, or a lightweight cardigan to toss on for a moment of fresh air. Haven Well Within makes refined basics that support ease and flexibility, no outfit change required.

Luxe Modal Straight Leg Pants

In a chic, straight leg cut, these pants feel elevated—without sacrificing comfort. They feature a drawstring waist, pockets, and an ultra-buttery fabric.

Organic Cotton Linen Open Stitch Crewneck Sweater 

The perfect sweater from summer to fall, layer this for a stylish touch to any look.

Schedule intentional evenings in

If you’re a Type-A, do-it-all kind of mom, relaxing might not come naturally. But here’s the truth: downtime isn’t indulgent, it’s essential. In fact, research consistently shows that periods of true rest are critical for brain function, emotional resilience, and physical health. Recovery isn’t a reward for productivity—it’s what makes productivity possible.

That’s why it’s worth scheduling at least one evening a week dedicated to the art of doing nothing. 

Set the tone with Haven Well Within’s signature loungewear that’s designed with your wellbeing in mind. Whether you’re curled up on the couch with a book or sipping tea while in conversation with your partner, these comfort-first pieces create the ideal environment to fully feel at home.


Organic Cotton Rib Knit Short Sleeve Tee

Made with incredibly soft organic cotton in a ribbed texture, this will be your new favorite lounge tee.

Organic Cotton Rib Knit Wide Leg Pants

The set comes in four light, timeless colors so you can look stylish even when you’re enjoying a night in with the family.

Become a weekend warrior

Daily movement is important—but let’s be real: between meetings, pickups, and the endless to-do list, squeezing in a weekday workout isn’t always realistic. While sunrise yoga and daily gym classes might sound ideal, sometimes the week just doesn’t allow for it.

That’s where the weekend comes in. Instead of feeling behind, treat Saturday and Sunday as a dedicated window to prioritize your body. A 2025 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that “weekend warriors”—those who exercise just one or two days a week—still experience the same health benefits as those who work out more frequently.

The key? Make those movement moments count—and feel good while doing them. Haven Well Within’s Balance Collection supports your body from warm up to cool down. With elevated silhouettes and soft fabrics that stretch in all the right places, you’ll be ready for everything from a neighborhood walk with the family to a pilates session.

Balance Active Bra & Leggings

Find support, comfort, and balance in these activewear staples. Plus, the overall fiber content of these pieces is made with at least 50% of an environmentally preferred fiber.

Create a bedtime routine you look forward to

One of the simplest ways to improve your sleep is by creating a consistent bedtime routine. A 2024 study1 on young adults found that establishing an intentional wind-down strategy significantly boosted sleep satisfaction and quality. And while you may work hard to keep your kids’ nighttime schedules consistent, your body deserves the same care and structure.

Just like routines help children feel safe and settled, they help adults transition out of the day’s stress and into rest. One of the most effective cues? Changing into sleepwear that tells your nervous system it’s time to relax.

Haven Well Within’s Sleep Collection is crafted from silky soft fabrics that feel soothing against the skin. From effortlessly drapey sleep shirts to chic sets, these pieces are designed to help you feel your best now that the day is done.

Organic Cotton Jersey Animal Dot Pajama Top

Fall asleep in dream-like comfort with this pajama top made from organic cotton jersey.

Organic Cotton Jersey Animal Dot Pajama Pants

Even better, this product’s overall fiber content is made with at least 50% of an environmentally preferred fiber. Sleep comfortably knowing you’ve made a great purchase.

Self-care starts with you

Don’t let your own wellbeing needs slip into last place on your priority list again. This season—when life picks back up and things get busy—let your wardrobe support the version of you that’s rested, resilient, and ready for whatever comes her way. With elevated essentials from Haven Well Within, feeling good in your skin becomes part of your routine, not just a reward. 