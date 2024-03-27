Advertisement
Is The Inergize Cold Plunge Tub Worth $4k — My Honest Review
The endorphin rush that followed my very first cold plunge turned me into a cold water therapy convert—and I began researching ways to get 24/7 access to a cold plunge tub. But as an apartment dweller with a limited budget, I quickly realized the bathtub-sized pools taking over my social media didn't make sense for my lifestyle (or cement backyard).
Inergize Health offered the perfect solution. Designed for portability, the inflatable cold plunge tub takes less than 15 minutes to set up, with a powerful chiller that rivals the horsepower of industry leaders like the Plunge. What's more, it costs less than $4,000.
If you're debating whether the Inergize Cold Plunge Tub is worth it, I've got you covered. I set up the portable plunge tub up in my backyard for five months to test the tub's durability, construction, and efficiency during cold winter months. Here's what I found.
- I set up for the Inergize Health Cold Plunge Tub in my backyard for 5 months to test its durability, quality, and overall efficiency for keeping water cool.
- Set up takes less than 10 minutes. The inflatable tub feels sturdy; it doesn't bend against your body weight, and I never worried about the tub popping or ripping.
- I'm 5'4" and feel like the tub could fit someone up to 6-feet tall before it felt too small. I was able to fully extend my legs when seated.
- The Inergize has a more powerful chiller than the standard Plunge Tub + optional heating for less than $4,000. I felt the chiller was better for cooling than heating (but liked having the option).
- The chiller's flow rate is 309 gallons per hour. It keeps the water cool, but it's not the most powerful option on the market.
What is Inergize Health?
While Plunge leads the charge for permanent cold plunge tubs, Inergize Health was an early innovator in the portable cold plunge tub space. The brand's signature product is the Inergize Health Ultra-Portable Cold Plunge Tub, which pairs an inflatable tub with an external chiller.
When purchasing from Inergize, you have the choice to buy the tub and chiller together or individually. This allows you to pair the powerful 0.8 hot and cold chiller with the brand's tub or third-party tub. (The latter is useful for people who purchased an ice bath, but found they preferred an automated chiller over spending $70 on ice for every session.)
When not in use, the compact tub folds into a large duffel similar in size to a 60L backpacking bag (or about the same size as a medium rollerbag). I opted to keep my tub permanently inflated during the 5-month testing period to see how well it stood against the elements.
- Tub dimensions: 51 x 27.5 x 30 in
- Chiller: 0.8 HP with hot & cold capabilities
- Holds: 80 gallons of water
- Weight: 25 pound empty; 800 pounds filled
- Electric: 120V/60hz power supply on a 15A circuit
- Warranty: 1-year chiller (6-month commercial)
- Tub Material: Drop-stitch polyester
- Temperature range: 37 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit
What's included with your Inergize Cold Plunge Tub
When you purchase the Inergize Cold + Hot Plunge Tub, you'll receive the inflatable tub, insulated cover, dual action hand pump, and a sanitizer kit for the four months of water treatment. Your order also comes with a backpack to store the tub and a hand skimmer net to tackle debris.
The chiller arrives in a separate plywood box with two blue garden hoses and an extra hose extender. The additional hose allows you to extend either of the blue garden hoses to ensure the set-up accommodates your space. The brand recommends keeping the plywood box for transport down the line.
Setting up the Inergize Cold Plunge Tub
The entire set-up process took me less than 10 minutes, and I found filling the 80-gallon tub with water was actually the longest part of the set-up process. I received a used plunge, so my tub didn't come with any instructions. However I found the brand's video instructions offered useful guidance.
I expected inflating the tub to be a tiny workout, but it actually took me less than 3 minutes to inflate the tub and less than 90 seconds to inflate the lid. The inflated tub only weighed 25 pounds when empty, so I could easily move it around my backyard to find the perfect spot.
Setup requirements include finding a spot with access to a 120V/60hzh power supply on a 15A circuit. This meant I had to keep my tub close to my apartment windows, as I needed to plug it in indoors. Additionally I paid close attention to the 800-pound weight requirement for a filled tub.
It's worth noting the chiller is not waterproof but rather splashproof with an IPX4 rating. Therefore the brand recommends keeping it in the shade or under shelter; I opted to move my chiller in and out of the apartment to ensure its longevity. After all, the chiller is the most expensive part of any cold plunge tub!
Connecting the hoses between the chiller and tub was equally intuitive. The only piece that caused some confusion was the tiny debris catcher on the chiller's "out" outlet, which almost makes the attachment look like it's meant for a shower pipe rather than a hose.
Summary
What you need to know about the chiller
A quality chiller is integral to a good cold plunge tub process—and tubs typically come equipped with a chiller with between 0.6 to 1.0 HP. Inergize falls right into the middle at 0.8HP, which is powerful enough to cool water from 65 to 37 degrees Fahrenheit in about 5 hours.
Heat vs cooling
Inergize's 1800-watt chiller offers both heating and cooling capabilities. This extends the tub's water temperature range from 37 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Truthfully warming up the tub seemed to take way longer than chiller, which I think was likely due to the lower outdoor temperatures. For example, increasing the water temperature by 5 degrees from 42 to 47 degrees Fahrenheit took about two hours.
That being said, many brands charge extra for a heater—including Plunge—which makes this free inclusion feel like a steal.
Smart app connection
Bypass the stress of trying to jump between two temperatures extreme with the chiller's smart app, Tunya. The app connects the chiller to WiFi, so you can easily change the temperature without touching the chillers buttons or create schedules that suit your recovery routine.
Because I moved my chiller in and out of my apartment, I didn't have to worry about an increase in electricity costs. If I had outdoor access to electricity, I would have opted to keep the chiller plugged in, instead using the app's routine functions to turn it off overnight.
Flow rate
As a frequent plunger, I know the importance of a good flow rate to prevent your body from creating a thermal barrier. The Inergize has a flow rate of 309 gallons per hour, which is average for a portable cold plunge tub. (FYI, luxury plunge tubs like those from Renu Therapy have a flow rate up to 2,500 liters per hour.)
This means the water filters through the chiller up to 5 times per hour.
Summary
What you need to know about the inflatable tub
The most surprising part of this inflatable tub is how durable it feels. Its double-stitch polyester reminds me of an inflatable paddle-board or heavy duty nylon backpack. Before the tub arrived, I was worried about a rogue rock puncturing the material—now that's the least of my worries!
My next shock was the tub's compact footprint. The base is smaller than the bathtub in my apartment at 4-foot-3-inches long, yet the 2.5 foot walls make the tub feel exponentially larger.
When sitting in the tub at a 90-degree angle, my feet grazed the other end of the tub and my heart was fully under water. I'm about 5-foot-5-inches tall, so I do struggle to see someone over 6-foot fitting into the tub as comfortably as me.
On the flipside, I found the walls were just about at my max height to hop into the tub. I think anyone shorter might need a small step stool to make entering the tub slightly easier.
Compared to the inflatable tubs from Sun Home Sauna and Energy Labs, I do think the Inergize's base is more compact. If you need to take up even less space, you might want to consider the Ice Pod Pro or Ice Barrel (though both are ice baths rather than plunge tubs).
My experience testing the Inergize Tub + Chiller
My cold plunge journey started with submerging myself in water at 32 degrees Fahrenheit for 6 minutes. Initially I used the Inergize Tub to follow the same protocol before reading more about the different temperature suggestions for women when cold plunging. I decided to keep my 6-minute protocol but increased my water temperature to about 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
I found the tub did a phenomenal job of maintaining this temperature when not plugged in. I attribute this to a combination of double-insulated walls and cold winter temperatures.
After plunging in the tub regularly, I was left with a few key takeaways:
- The chiller is super quiet with a max noise level of 60 decibels or a normal conversation—I never worried about annoying my neighbors.
- The tub edges are surprisingly sturdy; they don't bend when you're climbing into the tub and hold up your body when relaxing.
- I wished there was a headrest or similar accessories to make the tub feel more luxurious, but it showcases the Inergize is a great value option—no money is wasted on unnecessary accessories.
- The water never felt dirty or slimy when I kept up maintenance, and I was surprised how clean it felt for sitting in a New York City backyard.
- You can't tell the tub has a high flow rate like you can with high end options, but I never felt like the water warmed up around my body.
Maintaining the Inergize Cold Plunge Tub
Water upkeep is a necessary evil of any cold plunge tub—and it's essential to ensuring you're not plunging in dirty water. Although the chiller has a built-in section for the micron filter, you'll still need to treat the water regularly.
You don't need to be an experienced pool boy to keep up with maintenance on the Inergize. The brand's curated maintenance kits walk you through all the steps, including six replacement water filters, test strips, oxidizer, and sanitizer.
When setting up the tub, you'll need to balance the water and then test it every two weeks. The filter should be replaced monthly.
I loved that the brand opted for a chlorine- and bromine-free solution; I know that the EPA-regulated sanitizer is killing bacteria, but I don't reek of chlorine post-plunge.
How much does the Inergize Cold Plunge Tub cost?
An Inergize Cold + Hot Plunge Tub costs $4,490, but the brand often offers discounts. The tub is available for just $3,990 at the time of publishing.
Optional financing is available via Afterpay on orders at checkout.
Inergize warranty, shipping, & returns
Every Inergize tub comes with a 1-year warranty for at-home use or a 6-month warranty for commercial use.
The tub ships free to those within the continental United States, though you can work with the brand for international shipping. Currently there is no lede team for an order, which means your tub will ship the next day.
Purchasers have up to 30 days to return their tub in the original packaging, but there is a 30% restocking and handling fee. As a result, we recommend having full confidence in your order before placing it.
Comparing Inergize to competitors
|Model
|Price
|Size
|Coldest temperature
|Location
|Set-Up
|Inergize Cold Plunge Tub
|$4790
|51" L x 27.5" H x 30" D
|37°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|0.8 HP Chiller
|The Plunge
|$4990
|67" L x 24" H x 42" D
|39°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|1/4 HP or 1 HP Chiller
|Sun Home Saunas Portable Cold Plunge
|$4399
|76.8" L x 27.6" W x 25.2" H
|37°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|1HP Smart Chiller
|Renu Therapy Cold Stoic
|$9700
|64" L x 34" H x 33" D
|39°F
|Indoor & outdoor
|1/4 HP Chiller
The takeaway
If you're ready to invest in a cold plunge tub but don't want to sacrifice limited real estate in your home, the Inergize Cold + Hot Plunge Tub is your perfect solution. While I wish the flow rate was higher and found the heating element to be average, I was impressed by the tub's portability, durability, and spaciousness. Plus the smart app connection adds extra points for making this tub feel modern and high-tech.
I'd recommend Inergize to anyone who wants to unlock the benefits of cold water therapy and wants the best value for their money. That being said, only making your order once you're certain you plan to keep the Inergize due to the 30% restocking fee.
